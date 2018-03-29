First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PSL | Final Mar 25, 2018
IU Vs PZ
Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 3 wickets
PSL | Eliminator 2 Mar 21, 2018
KK Vs PZ
Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings by 13 runs
ENG in NZ Mar 30, 2018
NZ vs ENG
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
AUS in SA Mar 30, 2018
SA vs AUS
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: Shikhar Dhawan likely to take over as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad after David Warner's ban

Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan may be back as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad after David Warner was barred by the BCCI from this edition of Indian Premier League in the wake of ball tampering scandal.

PTI, March 29, 2018

New Delhi: Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan may be back as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad after David Warner was barred by the BCCI from this edition of Indian Premier League in the wake of ball tampering scandal.

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan of the Sunrisers Hyderabad. BCCI

File image of Shikhar Dhawan. BCCI

With Warner gone, Dhawan being a certainty in the XI and the senior-most player in the set-up is likely to lead the side. Dhawan had earlier led the erstwhile Deccan Chargers and later Sunrisers Hyderabad during earlier seasons.

Also the IPL captains need to have a certain amount of stature which adds to their brand value. Dhawan is the only candidate apart from warner in the current Sunrisers set-up.

The other possible candidate could be Kiwi Kane Williamson but he might not be a certainty in the playing XI. As far as the replacement is concerned, New Zealand's Luke Ronchi looks a probable candidate after his good show in the Pakistan Super League for the Islamabad franchise. He scored a half-century in the final.

Published Date: March 29, 2018 | Updated Date: March 29, 2018

Tags : #BCCI #David Warner #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2018 #Kane Williamson #Luke Ronchi #Shikhar Dhawan #Sunrisers Hyderabad

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 England 2402 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all