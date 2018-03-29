IPL 2018: Shikhar Dhawan likely to take over as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad after David Warner's ban
Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan may be back as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad after David Warner was barred by the BCCI from this edition of Indian Premier League in the wake of ball tampering scandal.
PTI,
March 29, 2018
New Delhi: Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan may be back as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad after David Warner was barred by the BCCI from this edition of Indian Premier League in the wake of ball tampering scandal.
File image of Shikhar Dhawan. BCCI
With Warner gone, Dhawan being a certainty in the XI and the senior-most player in the set-up is likely to lead the side. Dhawan had earlier led the erstwhile Deccan Chargers and later Sunrisers Hyderabad during earlier seasons.
Also the IPL captains need to have a certain amount of stature which adds to their brand value. Dhawan is the only candidate apart from warner in the current Sunrisers set-up.
The other possible candidate could be Kiwi Kane Williamson but he might not be a certainty in the playing XI. As far as the replacement is concerned, New Zealand's Luke Ronchi looks a probable candidate after his good show in the Pakistan Super League for the Islamabad franchise. He scored a half-century in the final.
Published Date:
March 29, 2018
| Updated Date: March 29, 2018
