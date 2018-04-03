One of Indian Premier League's (IPL) biggest successes has undoubtedly been the money that has come the players' way. There are 18-year-olds playing in the tournament who grabbed crores at the auction. But apart from that, the one thing and maybe the most important thing the IPL has managed is to provide the young Indian talent an opportunity to cement a place in the national side.

Mandeep Singh, who was bought back by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2018 auction for Rs 1.4 crore, is no different. Making his debut in 2010 for Kolkata Knight Riders, Mandeep shone in 2012 season for Kings XI Punjab, amassing 432 runs, getting his name enrolled in the top 10 highest run-scorers that year.

However, since then, Mandeep's graph in IPL has been on decline. He made his T20I debut in 2016 against Zimbabwe and was picked again to play England in a T20I series the next year but his career, unlike his other contemporaries KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, has not yet taken the expected leap.

He missed the Ranji Trophy 2017-18 due to a back injury and his comeback in domestic circuit has not really reflected his best yet. That is why IPL 11 becomes even more important for him.

Mandeep, while speaking to exclusively to Firstpost, spoke on the importance of preparing well in the tournament. At the RCB camp right now, his preparations are in full swing. He said, "Preparation is important and it has been good. We had one week camp , we had some good training sessions and few good practice matches. And now whole team is practising together over here in this camp."

The Punjab-born batsman said that he is eyeing a national call by playing well in IPL 11. "Yes definitely, the focus would be to score runs and make my case stronger for comeback." But he won't let the personal milestone come in team's way at all. For him, performance cannot be governed by where he bats. "I am ready to bay at any number. Wherever the team wants me to play, I will bat. I am happy to play at any number," said a confident Mandeep.

RCB did not have the best of season in 2017 with the Virat Kohli-led side finishing at the bottom of the table. Mandeep, however, is certain that this year, the team will put out better performance. He said, "Our biggest strength is obviously batting. With the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in the team, it looks quite solid. This year, we also have good spin attack with Washington Sundar coming in along with Yuzvendra Chahal. Both have done well for the Indian team as well, which is a world-class bowling attack at the moment."

IPL 2018 begins on 7 April with Chennai Super Kings taking on Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Royal Challengers Bangalore play their first game in an away clash against Kolkata Knight Riders on 8 April.