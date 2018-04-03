IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Mandeep Singh says team's biggest strength is batting; ready to bat any position
Mandeep Singh said, "I am ready to bay at any number. Wherever the team wants me to play, I will bat. I am happy to play at any number."
Shubham Pandey,
April 03, 2018
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 IU Vs PZ Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 3 wickets
- T20I Women’s Tri-Series in India, 2018 ENGW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat England Women by 57 runs
- Pakistan Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I series, 2018 SLW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 38 runs
- Pakistan Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I series, 2018 SLW Vs PAKW Sri Lanka Women beat Pakistan Women by 7 wickets
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs WI Pakistan beat West Indies by 82 runs
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs WI Pakistan beat West Indies by 143 runs
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 3rd, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 MUM vs CHE - Apr 7th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 PUN vs DEL - Apr 8th, 2018, 04:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 KOL vs BLR - Apr 8th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 HYD vs RAJ - Apr 9th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 CHE vs KOL - Apr 10th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 RAJ vs DEL - Apr 11th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 HYD vs MUM - Apr 12th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 BLR vs PUN - Apr 13th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 MUM vs DEL - Apr 14th, 2018, 04:00 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4374
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|7594
|122
|2
|South Africa
|6911
|117
|3
|England
|7496
|117
|4
|New Zealand
|7081
|114
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4877
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|Australia
|2513
|126
|3
|India
|4341
|124
|4
|New Zealand
|3013
|116
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|England
|2402
|114
One of Indian Premier League's (IPL) biggest successes has undoubtedly been the money that has come the players' way. There are 18-year-olds playing in the tournament who grabbed crores at the auction. But apart from that, the one thing and maybe the most important thing the IPL has managed is to provide the young Indian talent an opportunity to cement a place in the national side.
Mandeep Singh at the RCB nets. Image courtesy: Twitter @mandeeps12
Mandeep Singh, who was bought back by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2018 auction for Rs 1.4 crore, is no different. Making his debut in 2010 for Kolkata Knight Riders, Mandeep shone in 2012 season for Kings XI Punjab, amassing 432 runs, getting his name enrolled in the top 10 highest run-scorers that year.
However, since then, Mandeep's graph in IPL has been on decline. He made his T20I debut in 2016 against Zimbabwe and was picked again to play England in a T20I series the next year but his career, unlike his other contemporaries KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, has not yet taken the expected leap.
He missed the Ranji Trophy 2017-18 due to a back injury and his comeback in domestic circuit has not really reflected his best yet. That is why IPL 11 becomes even more important for him.
Mandeep, while speaking to exclusively to Firstpost, spoke on the importance of preparing well in the tournament. At the RCB camp right now, his preparations are in full swing. He said, "Preparation is important and it has been good. We had one week camp , we had some good training sessions and few good practice matches. And now whole team is practising together over here in this camp."
The Punjab-born batsman said that he is eyeing a national call by playing well in IPL 11. "Yes definitely, the focus would be to score runs and make my case stronger for comeback." But he won't let the personal milestone come in team's way at all. For him, performance cannot be governed by where he bats. "I am ready to bay at any number. Wherever the team wants me to play, I will bat. I am happy to play at any number," said a confident Mandeep.
RCB did not have the best of season in 2017 with the Virat Kohli-led side finishing at the bottom of the table. Mandeep, however, is certain that this year, the team will put out better performance. He said, "Our biggest strength is obviously batting. With the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in the team, it looks quite solid. This year, we also have good spin attack with Washington Sundar coming in along with Yuzvendra Chahal. Both have done well for the Indian team as well, which is a world-class bowling attack at the moment."
IPL 2018 begins on 7 April with Chennai Super Kings taking on Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Royal Challengers Bangalore play their first game in an away clash against Kolkata Knight Riders on 8 April.
Published Date:
April 03, 2018
| Updated Date: April 02, 2018
Also See
IPL 2018: Virat Kohli, Mitchell Starc and other stars who can be game-changers for their franchises this year
IPL 2018: Six of eight team captains to not attend opening ceremony due to logistics issues
IPL 2018: New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson replaces Nathan Coulter-Nile in RCB squad