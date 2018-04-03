First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PSL | Final Mar 25, 2018
IU Vs PZ
Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 3 wickets
T20IW’s Tri-Series | Final Mar 31, 2018
ENGW Vs AUSW
Australia Women beat England Women by 57 runs
WI in PAK Apr 03, 2018
PAK vs WI
National Stadium, Karachi
IPL Apr 07, 2018
MI vs CSK
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Mandeep Singh says team's biggest strength is batting; ready to bat any position

Mandeep Singh said, "I am ready to bay at any number. Wherever the team wants me to play, I will bat. I am happy to play at any number."

Shubham Pandey, April 03, 2018

One of Indian Premier League's (IPL) biggest successes has undoubtedly been the money that has come the players' way. There are 18-year-olds playing in the tournament who grabbed crores at the auction. But apart from that, the one thing and maybe the most important thing the IPL has managed is to provide the young Indian talent an opportunity to cement a place in the national side.

Mandeep Singh at the RCB nets. Image courtesy: Twitter @mandeeps12

Mandeep Singh at the RCB nets. Image courtesy: Twitter @mandeeps12

Mandeep Singh, who was bought back by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2018 auction for Rs 1.4 crore, is no different. Making his debut in 2010 for Kolkata Knight Riders, Mandeep shone in 2012 season for Kings XI Punjab, amassing 432 runs, getting his name enrolled in the top 10 highest run-scorers that year.

However, since then, Mandeep's graph in IPL has been on decline. He made his T20I debut in 2016 against Zimbabwe and was picked again to play England in a T20I series the next year but his career, unlike his other contemporaries KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, has not yet taken the expected leap.

He missed the Ranji Trophy 2017-18 due to a back injury and his comeback in domestic circuit has not really reflected his best yet. That is why IPL 11 becomes even more important for him.

Mandeep, while speaking to exclusively to Firstpost, spoke on the importance of preparing well in the tournament. At the RCB camp right now, his preparations are in full swing. He said, "Preparation is important and it has been good. We had one week camp , we had some good training sessions and few good practice matches. And now whole team is practising together over here in this camp."

The Punjab-born batsman said that he is eyeing a national call by playing well in IPL 11. "Yes definitely, the focus would be to score runs and make my case stronger for comeback." But he won't let the personal milestone come in team's way at all. For him, performance cannot be governed by where he bats. "I am ready to bay at any number. Wherever the team wants me to play, I will bat. I am happy to play at any number," said a confident Mandeep.

RCB did not have the best of season in 2017 with the Virat Kohli-led side finishing at the bottom of the table. Mandeep, however, is certain that this year, the team will put out better performance. He said, "Our biggest strength is obviously batting.  With the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in the team, it looks quite solid. This year, we also have good spin attack with Washington Sundar coming in along with Yuzvendra Chahal. Both have done well for the Indian team as well, which is a world-class bowling attack at the moment."

IPL 2018 begins on 7 April with Chennai Super Kings taking on Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Royal Challengers Bangalore play their first game in an away clash against Kolkata Knight Riders on 8 April.

Published Date: April 03, 2018 | Updated Date: April 02, 2018

Tags : #AB De Villiers #Chennai Super Kings #Cricket #IPL 11 #IPL 2018 #Kings XI Punjab #Kolkata Knight Riders #Mandeep Singh #Mandeep Singh Interview #Mumbai Indians #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Virat Kohli

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 England 2402 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all