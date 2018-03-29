IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore's home game against Delhi Daredevils rescheduled due to Karnataka Assembly polls
Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore were originally scheduled to play at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on 12 May but now that IPL game has been moved to Delhi.
PTI,
March 29, 2018
New Delhi: The Karnataka Assembly election on 12 May has forced a scheduling change for the Royal Challengers Bangalore's home against Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
File photo of Royal Challengers Bangalore players. Sportzpics
The two teams were originally scheduled to play at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on 12 May but now that has been moved to Delhi.
RCB's home game against Daredevils will now be on 21 April.
Karnataka will be going to vote on 12 May in 224 constituencies of the Legislative Assembly and the counting of votes will happen on 15 May. As a result, Bengaluru will not host any games between 12 May and 15. RCB can play the home game again in 17 May against Sunrisers Hyderabad as the voting announcement will be over by then.
Published Date:
March 29, 2018
| Updated Date: March 29, 2018
