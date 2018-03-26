First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PSL | Final Mar 25, 2018
IU Vs PZ
Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 3 wickets
PSL | Eliminator 2 Mar 21, 2018
KK Vs PZ
Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings by 13 runs
ENG in NZ Mar 30, 2018
NZ vs ENG
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
AUS in SA Mar 30, 2018
SA vs AUS
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: Rohit Sharma feels Mitchell McClenaghan will be an asset for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said that he is very excited about the new season and hopes McClenaghan will repeat his performances from his earlier seasons with the Mumbai franchise

PTI, March 26, 2018

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma feels that Mitchell McClenaghan will be an "asset" for the franchise in the upcoming 11th edition of Indian Premier League.

"He (McClenaghan) is a great asset and he has been a performer for us. Due to some mishap during the IPL auction, we were not able to get him. But now we have got him and we are very excited to have him back. He has been a great performer for us," Rohit told mediapersons at a promotional event.

File image of Mumbai Indians' Mitchell McClenaghan. IPL/SportzPics

File image of Mumbai Indians' Mitchell McClenaghan. IPL/SportzPics

"We have had success whenever he has performed for us and it will be good to have him back. We know his capability with the ball and I hope he repeats the same performances what he has done for us in the past," he added.

While MI didn't bid for Harbhajan Singh at the auctions, Rohit said that the veteran off-spinner will be missed.

"We will miss Harbhajan. His experience has been immense and he has been a great asset for our team. We will definitely miss him," Rohit said.

The skipper said that he is very excited about the new season.

"We are very excited. We have some new faces and I am looking forward to meeting all of them. I would like to continue from where we left last season but to do that there are a lot of things we need to do as a team. Firstly, we need to get know each other as there are a lot of new faces in the squad, and then we see. That's how we plan every season and we do that every season," he added.

Published Date: March 26, 2018 | Updated Date: March 26, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #Harbhajan Singh #Indian Premier League #IPL 2018 #Mitchell McClenaghan #Mumbai Indians #Rohit Sharma

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 England 2402 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all