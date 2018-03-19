 }
IPL 2018: Kings XI Punjab to play first three home matches in Mohali, the rest in Indore

As per the revised itinerary, KXIP will play in Mohali on (15, 19 and 23 April) instead of Indore. However, Indore will benefit from the arrangement as they now have four matches in their kitty

PTI, March 19, 2018

New Delhi: The IPL Governing Council has decided to swap the dates of Kings XI Punjab's home matches with the first three games being held in Mohali (in April) and the last four games in Indore (in May) owing to some logistical issues.

Representational image. Getty

As per the revised itinerary, KXIP will play in Mohali on (15, 19 and 23 April) instead of Indore.

However, Indore will benefit from the arrangement as they now have four matches in their kitty (4, 6, 12 and 14 May).

The reason for this swap is because the Chandigarh airport will remain closed from 12-31 May owing to renovation work.

"There were logistical difficulties that teams would have encountered had KXIP played their home games in Mohali in May. Therefore the IPL Governing Council has decided that the dates will be swapped and Indore will now host all their matches in May," acting president and IPL Governing Council member CK Khanna told PTI on Sunday.

Published Date: March 19, 2018 | Updated Date: March 19, 2018

Tags : #BCCI #CK Khanna #Indian Premier League #Indore #IPL 2018 #IPL Governing Council #Kings XI Punjab #Mohali

