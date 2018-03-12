IPL 2018: Full schedule, dates, venues and when and where to watch tournament
Here's the full tournament schedule of the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which kicks off on 7 April with the clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.
FirstCricket Staff
March 12, 2018
The Twenty20 carnival that is the Indian Premier League (IPL) isn't too far away from entering it's 11th season, and this edition promises to be every bit as engrossing as any other, if not more.
The biggest talking point ahead of the tournament that kicks off on 7 April is the return of two former champions back into its fold. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals, who were suspended for two seasons after some of their key personnel were found guilty of corruption, have had a major impact on the league over the years both in terms of their performances as well as in their fan following, and their return will only boost the league's viewership and attendances.
There would've been many a fan dying to watch Mahendra Singh Dhoni back in the yellow jersey, or Ajinkya Rahane in Rajasthan's blue, the dream of which was realised in the Player Auction that took place on 27 and 28 January.
Representational image. Image courtesy: Sportzpics
Among the other developments that have taken place in the build-up to the 11th edition of the league is the outpouring of wealth from investors in terms of the sponsorship and media rights deals that have once again helped the BCCI assert itself as the richest organisation in the cricketing world.
Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo retained the title sponsorship rights for Rs 2,199 crore for the period between 2018 and 2022, an increase by a whopping margin of 554 percent. Broadcaster Star India, on the other hand, beat all competitors at the Media Rights Tender by a fair distance with a mammoth bid of Rs 16,347 crore for the next five seasons, overshadowing the previous deal of Rs 800 crore per season with SPN India.
Defending champions Mumbai Indians, which pipped the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in the summit clash of last year's tournament, face comeback side Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, 7 April. The following day will then see Delhi Daredevils host Kings XI Punjab, with Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second game of the double header. A total of 56 matches will be played in the league stage, which will then be followed by two qualifiers and an eliminator (22, 23 and 25 May), followed by the final on 27 May at the Wankhede Stadium.
Let us now take a look at the full schedule of the tournament:
Match 1, 7 April 2018 at 8 pm, Mumbai: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings
Match 2, 8 April 2018 at 4 pm, Delhi: Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab
Match 3, 8 April 2018 at 8 pm, Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match 4, 9 April 2018 at 8 pm, Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
Match 5, 10 April 2018 at 8 pm, Chennai: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Match 6, 11 April 2018 at 8 pm, Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils
Match 7, 12 April 2018 at 8 pm, Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians
Match 8, 13 April 2018 at 8 pm, Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab
Match 9, 14 April 2018 at 4 pm, Mumbai: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils
Match 10, 14 April 2018 at 8 pm, Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match 11, 15 April 2018 at 4 pm, Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals
Match 12, 15 April 2018 at 8 pm, Indore: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings
Match 13, 16 April 2018 at 8 pm, Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils
Match 14, 17 April 2018 at 8 pm, Mumbai: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match 15, 18 April 2018 at 8 pm, Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Match 16, 19 April 2018 at 8 pm, Indore: Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match 17, 20 April 2018 at 8 pm, Chennai: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
Match 18, 21 April 2018 at 4 pm, Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab
Match 19, 21 April 2018 at 8 pm, Delhi: Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match 20, 22 April 2018 at 4 pm, Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings
Match 21, 22 April 2018 at 8 pm, Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
Match 22, 23 April 2018 at 8 pm, Indore: Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils
Match 23, 24 April 2018 at 8 pm, Mumbai: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match 24, 25 April 2018 at 8 pm, Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings
Match 25, 26 April 2018 at 8 pm, Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab
Match 26, 27 April 2018 at 8 pm, Delhi: Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Match 27, 28 April 2018 at 8 pm, Chennai: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians
Match 28, 29 April 2018 at 4 pm, Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match 29, 29 April 2018 at 8 pm, Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Match 30, 30 April 2018 at 8 pm, Chennai: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils
Match 31, 1 May 2018 at 8 pm, Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians
Match 32, 2 May 2018 at 8 pm, Delhi: Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals
Match 33, 3 May 2018 at 8 pm, Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings
Match 34, 4 May 2018 at 8 pm, Mohali: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians
Match 35, 5 May 2018 at 4 pm, Chennai: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match 36, 5 May 2018 at 8 pm, Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils
Match 37, 6 May 2018 at 4 pm, Mumbai: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Match 38, 6 May 2018 at 8 pm, Mohali: Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals
Match 39, 7 May 2018 at 8 pm, Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match 40, 8 May 2018 at 8 pm, Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab
Match 41, 9 May 2018 at 8 pm, Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians
Match 42, 10 May 2018 at 8 pm, Delhi: Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match 43, 11 May 2018 at 8 pm, Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings
Match 44, 12 May 2018 at 4 pm, Mohali: Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Match 45, 12 May 2018 at 8 pm, Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils
Match 46, 13 May 2018 at 8 pm, Chennai: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match 47, 13 May 2018 at 8 pm, Mumbai: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
Match 48, 14 May 2018 at 8 pm, Mohali: Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match 49, 15 May 2018 at 8 pm, Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals
Match 50, 16 May 2018 at 8 pm, Mumbai: Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab
Match 51, 17 May 2018 at 8 pm, Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match 52, 18 May 2018 at 8 pm, Delhi: Delhi Daredevils vs Chennai Super Kings
Match 53, 19 May 2018 at 4 pm, Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match 54, 19 May 2018 at 8 pm, Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Match 55, 20 May 2018 at 4 pm, Delhi: Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians
Match 56, 20 May 2018 at 8 pm, Chennai: Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab
Qualifier 1, 22 May 2018 at 8 pm, Mumbai: Teams to be announced
Eliminator, 23 May 2018 at 8 pm: Venue and teams to be announced
Qualifier 2, 25 May 2018 at 8 PM: Venue and teams to be announced
Final, 27 May 2018 at 8 pm, Mumbai: Teams to be announced
Where to watch: With Star India taking over the media rights from SPN India, the matches will now be telecast on the various Star Sports channels.
Note: The schedule is liable to change as per the discretion of the IPL governing council.
Published Date:
March 12, 2018
| Updated Date: March 12, 2018
