The Twenty20 carnival that is the Indian Premier League (IPL) isn't too far away from entering it's 11th season, and this edition promises to be every bit as engrossing as any other, if not more.

The biggest talking point ahead of the tournament that kicks off on 7 April is the return of two former champions back into its fold. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals, who were suspended for two seasons after some of their key personnel were found guilty of corruption, have had a major impact on the league over the years both in terms of their performances as well as in their fan following, and their return will only boost the league's viewership and attendances.

There would've been many a fan dying to watch Mahendra Singh Dhoni back in the yellow jersey, or Ajinkya Rahane in Rajasthan's blue, the dream of which was realised in the Player Auction that took place on 27 and 28 January.

Among the other developments that have taken place in the build-up to the 11th edition of the league is the outpouring of wealth from investors in terms of the sponsorship and media rights deals that have once again helped the BCCI assert itself as the richest organisation in the cricketing world.

Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo retained the title sponsorship rights for Rs 2,199 crore for the period between 2018 and 2022, an increase by a whopping margin of 554 percent. Broadcaster Star India, on the other hand, beat all competitors at the Media Rights Tender by a fair distance with a mammoth bid of Rs 16,347 crore for the next five seasons, overshadowing the previous deal of Rs 800 crore per season with SPN India.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians, which pipped the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in the summit clash of last year's tournament, face comeback side Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, 7 April. The following day will then see Delhi Daredevils host Kings XI Punjab, with Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second game of the double header. A total of 56 matches will be played in the league stage, which will then be followed by two qualifiers and an eliminator (22, 23 and 25 May), followed by the final on 27 May at the Wankhede Stadium.

Let us now take a look at the full schedule of the tournament:

Match 1, 7 April 2018 at 8 pm, Mumbai: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Match 2, 8 April 2018 at 4 pm, Delhi: Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab

Match 3, 8 April 2018 at 8 pm, Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 4, 9 April 2018 at 8 pm, Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Match 5, 10 April 2018 at 8 pm, Chennai: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 6, 11 April 2018 at 8 pm, Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils

Match 7, 12 April 2018 at 8 pm, Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians

Match 8, 13 April 2018 at 8 pm, Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab

Match 9, 14 April 2018 at 4 pm, Mumbai: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils

Match 10, 14 April 2018 at 8 pm, Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 11, 15 April 2018 at 4 pm, Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals

Match 12, 15 April 2018 at 8 pm, Indore: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings

Match 13, 16 April 2018 at 8 pm, Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils

Match 14, 17 April 2018 at 8 pm, Mumbai: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 15, 18 April 2018 at 8 pm, Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 16, 19 April 2018 at 8 pm, Indore: Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 17, 20 April 2018 at 8 pm, Chennai: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Match 18, 21 April 2018 at 4 pm, Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab

Match 19, 21 April 2018 at 8 pm, Delhi: Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 20, 22 April 2018 at 4 pm, Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

Match 21, 22 April 2018 at 8 pm, Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Match 22, 23 April 2018 at 8 pm, Indore: Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils

Match 23, 24 April 2018 at 8 pm, Mumbai: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 24, 25 April 2018 at 8 pm, Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings

Match 25, 26 April 2018 at 8 pm, Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab

Match 26, 27 April 2018 at 8 pm, Delhi: Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 27, 28 April 2018 at 8 pm, Chennai: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Match 28, 29 April 2018 at 4 pm, Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 29, 29 April 2018 at 8 pm, Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 30, 30 April 2018 at 8 pm, Chennai: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils

Match 31, 1 May 2018 at 8 pm, Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

Match 32, 2 May 2018 at 8 pm, Delhi: Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals

Match 33, 3 May 2018 at 8 pm, Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings

Match 34, 4 May 2018 at 8 pm, Mohali: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians

Match 35, 5 May 2018 at 4 pm, Chennai: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 36, 5 May 2018 at 8 pm, Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils

Match 37, 6 May 2018 at 4 pm, Mumbai: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 38, 6 May 2018 at 8 pm, Mohali: Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals

Match 39, 7 May 2018 at 8 pm, Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 40, 8 May 2018 at 8 pm, Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab

Match 41, 9 May 2018 at 8 pm, Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Match 42, 10 May 2018 at 8 pm, Delhi: Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 43, 11 May 2018 at 8 pm, Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings

Match 44, 12 May 2018 at 4 pm, Mohali: Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 45, 12 May 2018 at 8 pm, Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils

Match 46, 13 May 2018 at 8 pm, Chennai: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 47, 13 May 2018 at 8 pm, Mumbai: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Match 48, 14 May 2018 at 8 pm, Mohali: Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 49, 15 May 2018 at 8 pm, Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

Match 50, 16 May 2018 at 8 pm, Mumbai: Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab

Match 51, 17 May 2018 at 8 pm, Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 52, 18 May 2018 at 8 pm, Delhi: Delhi Daredevils vs Chennai Super Kings

Match 53, 19 May 2018 at 4 pm, Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 54, 19 May 2018 at 8 pm, Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 55, 20 May 2018 at 4 pm, Delhi: Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians

Match 56, 20 May 2018 at 8 pm, Chennai: Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab

Qualifier 1, 22 May 2018 at 8 pm, Mumbai: Teams to be announced

Eliminator, 23 May 2018 at 8 pm: Venue and teams to be announced

Qualifier 2, 25 May 2018 at 8 PM: Venue and teams to be announced

Final, 27 May 2018 at 8 pm, Mumbai: Teams to be announced

Where to watch: With Star India taking over the media rights from SPN India, the matches will now be telecast on the various Star Sports channels.

Note: The schedule is liable to change as per the discretion of the IPL governing council.