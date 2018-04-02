First Cricket
IPL 2018: BCCI approves Heinrich Klaasen as Steve Smith's replacement at Rajasthan Royals

Heinrich Klaasen recently made his international debut against India in 50-over format and picked up the Man of the Match award in his second ODI.

PTI, April 02, 2018

The BCCI on 2 April officially approved South African wicket-keeper batsman Heinrich Klaasen as the replacement for former Australian skipper Steve Smith in the Rajasthan Royals team for upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL).

File image of Heinrich Klaasen. AFP

Smith has been barred from this year's IPL after Cricket Australia banned him for one year for his involvement in the ball tampering controversy during the third Test match against South Africa in Cape Town.

"The wicket-keeper batsman was picked for Rs 50 lakh from the Registered and Available Player Pool (RAPP) list," BCCI stated in a media release.

The 26-year-old Klaasen recently made his international debut against India in 50-over format and picked up the Man of the Match award in his second ODI. He then made his debut in the shortest format of the game in the following three-match T20I series. He has so far played 4 ODIs and 3 T20 Internationals.

Published Date: April 02, 2018 | Updated Date: April 02, 2018

