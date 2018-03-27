- Pakistan Super League, 2018 IU Vs PZ Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 3 wickets
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 KK Vs PZ Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings by 13 runs
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 PZ Vs QG Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by 1 run
- T20I Women’s Tri-Series in India, 2018 INDW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat India Women by 36 runs
- T20I Women’s Tri-Series in India, 2018 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 7 wickets
- West Indies Women in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2018 NZW Vs WIW New Zealand Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI Vs AFG Afghanistan beat West Indies by 7 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 IRE Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
- Australia in South Africa, 4 Test Series, 2018 SA Vs AUS South Africa beat Australia by 322 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 UAE Vs ZIM United Arab Emirates beat Zimbabwe by 3 runs (D/L method)
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs ENG - Mar 30th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 4 Test Series, 2018 SA vs AUS - Mar 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 1st, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 2nd, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 3rd, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 MUM vs CHE - Apr 7th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 PUN vs DEL - Apr 8th, 2018, 04:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 KOL vs BLR - Apr 8th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 HYD vs RAJ - Apr 9th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 CHE vs KOL - Apr 10th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4374
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|7594
|122
|2
|South Africa
|6911
|117
|3
|England
|7496
|117
|4
|New Zealand
|7081
|114
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4877
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|Australia
|2513
|126
|3
|India
|4341
|124
|4
|New Zealand
|3013
|116
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|England
|2402
|114
Mumbai: Newly-appointed Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane is excited to lead the side in the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) beginning next month.
File image of Ajinkya Rahane. BCCI
Rahane replaced Steve Smith who stepped down on Tuesday over the ignominious ball tampering scandal that has rocked the world of cricket.
"I am very excited to captain the team that I have always considered as my family. I would extend my thanks to the entire management of Rajasthan Royals for having shown the trust in me and considering me for this role," 29-year-old Rahane was quoted as saying in a media release issued in Mumbai.
"I am thrilled to be back with the Royals again and I am ready to get to work and do all that I can, to ensure we go all out and give our best. We won't miss a beat as we gear up for yet another exciting IPL season in a few days from now," the Mumbai batsman added.
Rajasthan Royals are coming back to the IPL after serving a two-year ban. In the last IPL, Rahane had played for the Rising Pune Supergiant.
"I would also like to thank the fans and followers who have stood by us and I look forward to their continued support for Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming season," he added.
Rajasthan Royals will begin their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on 9 Aprill.
Published Date:
March 27, 2018
| Updated Date: March 27, 2018
