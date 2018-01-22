First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
U-19 WC | Plate Championship QF 2 Jan 22, 2018
ZIM Vs NAM
Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Namibia Under-19 by 7 wickets
U-19 WC | Plate Championship QF 1 Jan 22, 2018
CAN Vs PNG
Canada Under-19 beat Papua New Guinea Under-19 by 80 runs
Tri-Series in UAE Jan 23, 2018
UAE vs SCO
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
BAN Tri-Nation Series Jan 23, 2018
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: 11th edition of league from 7 April to 27 May; matches to be played at 5:30 and 7 pm

The 11th edition of the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held from 7 April to 27 May. Mumbai will host the opening match and the final of the cash-rich T20 tournament.

PTI, Jan,22 2018

New Delhi: The 11th edition of the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held from 7 April to 27 May, the IPL governing council said on Tuesday. Mumbai will host the opening match and the final of the cash-rich T20 tournament.

General view of the IPL Trophy. Sportzpics

General view of the IPL Trophy. Sportzpics

The IPL governing council also decided to shift the start of the matches, which were scheduled to begin at 8pm and 4pm earlier.

"The broadcasters requested for a change in timings and IPL governing council in principal has accepted it," IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla said.

"Live broadcast of 8pm game will be shifted to 7 pm, while 4 pm will be played at 5:30pm," he added.

Kings XI Punjab will play four of their home games in Mohali and three in Indore, while the home matches of Rajasthan Royals, who are returning to IPL after serving a two-year ban, will be decided after the Rajasthan High court's hearing on 24 January.

A total of 578 players including 360 Indians will go under the hammer in this year's IPL auction at Bangalore on 27 and 28 January.

Published Date: Jan 22, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 22, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 New Zealand 6650 117
4 England 6483 116
5 Australia 6077 113
6 Pakistan 4875 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2262 126
2 Pakistan 2843 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all