New Delhi: The 11th edition of the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held from 7 April to 27 May, the IPL governing council said on Tuesday. Mumbai will host the opening match and the final of the cash-rich T20 tournament.

The IPL governing council also decided to shift the start of the matches, which were scheduled to begin at 8pm and 4pm earlier.

"The broadcasters requested for a change in timings and IPL governing council in principal has accepted it," IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla said.

"Live broadcast of 8pm game will be shifted to 7 pm, while 4 pm will be played at 5:30pm," he added.

Kings XI Punjab will play four of their home games in Mohali and three in Indore, while the home matches of Rajasthan Royals, who are returning to IPL after serving a two-year ban, will be decided after the Rajasthan High court's hearing on 24 January.

A total of 578 players including 360 Indians will go under the hammer in this year's IPL auction at Bangalore on 27 and 28 January.