IPL 2018: 11th edition of league from 7 April to 27 May; matches to be played at 5:30 and 7 pm
The 11th edition of the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held from 7 April to 27 May. Mumbai will host the opening match and the final of the cash-rich T20 tournament.
PTI,
Jan,22 2018
New Delhi: The 11th edition of the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held from 7 April to 27 May, the IPL governing council said on Tuesday. Mumbai will host the opening match and the final of the cash-rich T20 tournament.
General view of the IPL Trophy. Sportzpics
The IPL governing council also decided to shift the start of the matches, which were scheduled to begin at 8pm and 4pm earlier.
"The broadcasters requested for a change in timings and IPL governing council in principal has accepted it," IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla said.
"Live broadcast of 8pm game will be shifted to 7 pm, while 4 pm will be played at 5:30pm," he added.
Kings XI Punjab will play four of their home games in Mohali and three in Indore, while the home matches of Rajasthan Royals, who are returning to IPL after serving a two-year ban, will be decided after the Rajasthan High court's hearing on 24 January.
A total of 578 players including 360 Indians will go under the hammer in this year's IPL auction at Bangalore on 27 and 28 January.
