First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PNG and SCO in UAE | 2nd ODI Nov 25, 2017
PNG Vs SCO
Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
PNG and SCO in UAE | 1st ODI Nov 24, 2017
PNG Vs SCO
Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 6 wickets
The Ashes | 02 Dec 2017
AUS vs ENG
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
SL in IND | 02 Dec 2017
IND vs SL
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 11 could see mid-season transfers, 7 pm start for evening matches

However, the move to change the timing of the match will ahead only once Star Sports, who won the rights for IPL in a deal worth Rs 16,347.5 crore in September, approves the idea.

FirstCricket Staff, Dec, 01 2017

The 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) could see some crucial changes, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the franchises agreeing on the proposal for mid-season transfer. The board and the franchises are also contemplating to change the start time of  night games to 7 pm instead of the present practice of 8 pm.

However, the move to change match timings will go ahead only once Star Sports, who won the rights for IPL in a deal worth Rs 16,347.5 crore in September, approves the idea.

Representational image. Image courtesy: Twitter @BCCI

Representational image. Image courtesy: Twitter @BCCI

According to a report on The Indian Express,  IPL Chairman Rajiv Shukla mooted the idea in the General Council meeting.

“It was just a thought (starting game at 7 pm) and everyone welcomed it but first we need to speak to broadcaster and take their nod. We will work on modalities then. There have been many centers where travelling is major concern. All the issues were discussed and we all thought to start the game bit early,” said Shukla.

Many of the games that begin at 8 pm, go on till midnight at times, which becomes a nuisance for the fans at the stadium, as well as those at home, catching the action on TV, mentions a report on Cricket Next.

The other move, of allowing mid-season transfers from the upcoming edition, was received positively by the franchises. Such an idea was discussed in the media circles earlier this year after the conclusion of 10th season of IPL, where many teams struggled for balance despite having many players in their wings.

Shukla said while the mid-season will be a reality in the 2018 edition, he added that more discussions are being done to fine-tune the innovation.

“Every IPL owner agreed to have this in forthcoming season. It will give chance to those players who are good but are not getting opportunities to be part of playing XI of any IPL side. We are having an IPL governing council meeting soon to finalize all these points,” Shukla added.

Published Date: Dec 01, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 01, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 15: A Guide to the delivery, by doctors — Part 1

More Stories

See all