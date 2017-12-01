IPL 11 could see mid-season transfers, 7 pm start for evening matches

The 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) could see some crucial changes, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the franchises agreeing on the proposal for mid-season transfer. The board and the franchises are also contemplating to change the start time of night games to 7 pm instead of the present practice of 8 pm.

However, the move to change match timings will go ahead only once Star Sports, who won the rights for IPL in a deal worth Rs 16,347.5 crore in September, approves the idea.

According to a report on The Indian Express, IPL Chairman Rajiv Shukla mooted the idea in the General Council meeting.

“It was just a thought (starting game at 7 pm) and everyone welcomed it but first we need to speak to broadcaster and take their nod. We will work on modalities then. There have been many centers where travelling is major concern. All the issues were discussed and we all thought to start the game bit early,” said Shukla.

Many of the games that begin at 8 pm, go on till midnight at times, which becomes a nuisance for the fans at the stadium, as well as those at home, catching the action on TV, mentions a report on Cricket Next.

The other move, of allowing mid-season transfers from the upcoming edition, was received positively by the franchises. Such an idea was discussed in the media circles earlier this year after the conclusion of 10th season of IPL, where many teams struggled for balance despite having many players in their wings.

Shukla said while the mid-season will be a reality in the 2018 edition, he added that more discussions are being done to fine-tune the innovation.

“Every IPL owner agreed to have this in forthcoming season. It will give chance to those players who are good but are not getting opportunities to be part of playing XI of any IPL side. We are having an IPL governing council meeting soon to finalize all these points,” Shukla added.