International Cricket Council investigating UAE's private Ajman All Stars League after farcical dismissals go viral
A match in the Ajman All Stars League, which is not sanctioned by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), saw several batsmen appear to throw their wickets in bizarre fashion, by running themselves out or getting stumped without trying to return to the crease, even when the wicketkeeper fumbled.
Reuters,
Jan,31 2018
Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) is investigating a private Twenty20 league in the United Arab Emirates, the sport’s global governing body has said, after footage of some farcical dismissals went viral on social media.
A match in the Ajman All Stars League, which is not sanctioned by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), saw several batsmen appear to throw their wickets in bizarre fashion, by running themselves out or getting stumped without trying to return to the crease, even when the wicketkeeper fumbled.
“There is currently an ICC Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) investigation underway in relation to the Ajman All Stars League held recently in Ajman, UAE,” ACU general manager Alex Marshall said in a statement.
“The ICC Anti-Corruption Unit works to uphold integrity in cricket and in keeping with that role, we are talking to players and officials and will not make any further comment at this time.”
The Ajman Cricket Council (ACC) has suspended all matches at the Ajman Oval.
“... we found the Ajman Oval breaching the code more than once and hence we have suspended their affiliation,” ACC secretary general Shaji Ul Mulk told ESPNCricinfo.
“We have a zero tolerance policy towards corruption and are cooperating with the ICC in their ongoing investigation.”
Published Date:
Jan 31, 2018
| Updated Date: Jan 31, 2018
