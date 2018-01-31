First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
U-19 WC | 5th Place Play off Jan 31, 2018
SA Vs BAN
South Africa Under-19 beat Bangladesh Under-19 by 8 wickets
U-19 WC | Super League SF 2 Jan 30, 2018
PAK Vs IND
India Under-19 beat Pakistan Under-19 by 203 runs
IND in SA Feb 01, 2018
SA vs IND
Kingsmead, Durban
Trans-Tasman T20I Tri-Series Feb 03, 2018
AUS vs NZ
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

International Cricket Council investigating UAE's private Ajman All Stars League after farcical dismissals go viral

A match in the Ajman All Stars League, which is not sanctioned by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), saw several batsmen appear to throw their wickets in bizarre fashion, by running themselves out or getting stumped without trying to return to the crease, even when the wicketkeeper fumbled.

Reuters, Jan,31 2018

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) is investigating a private Twenty20 league in the United Arab Emirates, the sport’s global governing body has said, after footage of some farcical dismissals went viral on social media.

A match in the Ajman All Stars League, which is not sanctioned by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), saw several batsmen appear to throw their wickets in bizarre fashion, by running themselves out or getting stumped without trying to return to the crease, even when the wicketkeeper fumbled.

“There is currently an ICC Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) investigation underway in relation to the Ajman All Stars League held recently in Ajman, UAE,” ACU general manager Alex Marshall said in a statement.

“The ICC Anti-Corruption Unit works to uphold integrity in cricket and in keeping with that role, we are talking to players and officials and will not make any further comment at this time.”

The Ajman Cricket Council (ACC) has suspended all matches at the Ajman Oval.

“... we found the Ajman Oval breaching the code more than once and hence we have suspended their affiliation,” ACC secretary general Shaji Ul Mulk told ESPNCricinfo.

“We have a zero tolerance policy towards corruption and are cooperating with the ICC in their ongoing investigation.”

Published Date: Jan 31, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 31, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 England 6871 116
4 New Zealand 6550 115
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4875 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 New Zealand 2582 123
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all