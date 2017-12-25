First Cricket
India's whitewash of Sri Lanka propels them to 2nd position in T20I rankings; Virat Kohli loses pole position

India captain Virat Kohli lost his pole position in the latest ICC T20 Rankings as his absence due to personal commitments led to loss of 48 ranking points.

PTI, Dec, 25 2017

Dubai: India captain Virat Kohli lost his pole position in the latest ICC T20 rankings as his absence due to personal commitments led to loss of 48 ranking points.

Players and support staff of Indian cricket team sport Santa caps as they pose with the winners trophy after their win in the third Twenty20 against Sri Lanka. AP

India's 3-0 win over Sri Lanka enabled them to move up from their pre-series tally of 119 points to 121 points.

They have leapfrogged England, New Zealand and the Windies to move from fifth to second position in a list led by Pakistan with 124 points.

Among Kohli, who was at the top with 824 points previously now has 776 points as he did not take part in the three-match series against Sri Lanka.

As players lose two per cent of their rating points for each T20I missed, Kohli is now behind Australia's Aaron Finch (784) and Windies opener Evin Lewis (780).

India's KL Rahul gained significantly to be placed fourth in the table for his back to back half centuries in the just concluded series.

In the bowlers' list, Jasprit Bumrah not playing the final T20 International saw him slip to third place behind Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan.

Among other bowlers, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's eight wickets in the series have helped him move up 14 slots to reach 16th position while Hardik Pandya (up 40 places to joint-39th) and Kuleep Yadav (up 48 places to 64) have also moved northwards after taking six wickets each.

Published Date: Dec 25, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 25, 2017

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5559 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 India 3385 121
3 New Zealand 1925 120
4 West Indies 2395 120
5 England 2029 119
Full Ranking

