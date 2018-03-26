First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PSL | Final Mar 25, 2018
IU Vs PZ
Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 3 wickets
PSL | Eliminator 2 Mar 21, 2018
KK Vs PZ
Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings by 13 runs
ENG in NZ Mar 30, 2018
NZ vs ENG
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
AUS in SA Mar 30, 2018
SA vs AUS
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India's Varun Aaron signs up for Leicestershire, joins bandwagon of Indian players turning up for English county sides

Aaron has played for India in 9 Tests and equal number of ODIs and was a part of the Indian side during the 2014 series in England.

PTI, March 26, 2018

New Delhi: Out-of-favour India fast bowler Varun Aaron is the latest among the bandwagon of India players to sign up for an English county side as he will turn up for Leicestershire during the upcoming season.

Aaron has played for India in 9 Tests and equal number of ODIs and was a part of the Indian side during the 2014 series in England. His bouncer struck Stuart Broad on the nose during one of the Test matches. He has earlier played county cricket for Durham.

Leicestershire head coach Paul Nixon said, "Varun is a high-quality performer and his skills will be ideally suited to early season conditions in England. We are delighted to secure his signature for both Specsavers County Championship games and fixtures in the Royal London One-Day Cup."

File photo of India pacer Varun Aaron.

File photo of India pacer Varun Aaron.

"We are getting a genuinely quick bowler in Varun, who has played a number of games for India and also enjoyed a fine domestic career. Varun is very keen to do well for us and get back in the India team again and we're really looking forward to him linking up with us."

Aaron will provide the Foxes with overseas cover for Pakistan international seamer Muhammad Abbas, as Sohail Khan is unavailable after picking up an injury recently.

Aaron will take over in first-class and List A cricket until Abbas returns for the Specsavers County Championship match against Middlesex on 20 June.

"I am relishing the opportunity to join the Foxes for the first part of the season. Playing county cricket presents me with a great opportunity to showcase my skills. I'm looking forward to taking wickets and contributing to the success of the team," said Aaron.

Published Date: March 26, 2018 | Updated Date: March 26, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #Leicestershire #MIddlesex #Muhammad Abbas #Paul Nixon #Sohail Khan #Specsavers County Championship #SportsTracker #Stuart Broad #Varun Aaron

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 England 2402 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all