Indian Under-17 cricketer drowns in hotel swimming pool in Sri Lanka
FirstCricket Staff,
Sep, 07 2017
A budding cricket talent was tragically snuffed out as a 12-year-old Indian cricketer drowned in the swimming pool of a hotel in Sri Lanka on Wednesday.
According to a report on Sri Lankan newspaper Daily Mirror, the schoolboy was swimming with four of his teammates before drowning in a beach-side resort in Pamunugama, Negombo (37 kilometres north of Colombo). He was pronounced dead on admission at the Pamunugama Hospital.
The deceased was part of a 19-member Under-17 cricket team from India that was taking part in a local tournament. A report on newsfirst.lk mentioned Katunayake Investment Promotion Zone as the organisers of the event, adding that the postmortem was to be conducted at the Ragama Hospital.
According to Colombo Gazette, Villa Palma hotel in Pamunugama is the resort where the incident took place.
As yet, there isn't much known about the late cricketer other than the fact that he was from the state of Gujarat.
Published Date:
Sep 07, 2017
| Updated Date: Sep 07, 2017
