Indian Premier League auction to be scheduled on 27-28 January in Bengaluru, says reports

This year's auction will see teams having an increased budget of Rs 80 crore from previous Rs 66 crore

PTI, Dec, 19 2017

Pune: The mega auctions of the Indian Premier League's 11th edition will be held in Bengaluru on 27 and 28 January.

The IPL 2017 auction was lucrative for some players, humiliating for others. Image courtesy: Twitter/@IPL

File image of the IPL 2017 auction. Image Courtesy: Twitter @IPL

The news was confirmed by a senior BCCI official.

"Since most of the capped players will be back in auction, it will be a mega auction that will be held in Bengaluru on 27 and 28 January. Since Bengaluru has been hosting all previous auctions, that was the choice of franchises," a senior BCCI official told PTI on Tuesday.

This year's auction will see teams having an increased budget of Rs 80 crore from previous Rs 66 crore.

In all five players can be retained by a franchise, which includes two Right to Match cards.

Published Date: Dec 19, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 19, 2017

