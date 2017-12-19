Indian Premier League auction to be scheduled on 27-28 January in Bengaluru, says reports

- Sri Lanka in India, 3 ODI Series, 2017 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets
- The Ashes, 2017/18 AUS Vs ENG Australia beat England by an innings and 41 runs
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 ODI Series, 2017 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 141 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2017 AFG Vs IRE Ireland beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 ODI Series, 2017 IND Vs SL Sri Lanka beat India by 7 wickets
- West Indies in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2017 NZ vs WI - Dec 20th, 2017, 03:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Dec 20th, 2017, 07:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Dec 22nd, 2017, 07:00 PM IST
- West Indies in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2017 NZ vs WI - Dec 23rd, 2017, 03:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Dec 24th, 2017, 07:00 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4969
|124
|2
|South Africa
|3767
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6680
|119
|3
|Australia
|5948
|114
|4
|England
|6156
|114
|5
|New Zealand
|5432
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|2
|New Zealand
|1925
|120
|3
|West Indies
|2395
|120
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|India
|2965
|119
Pune: The mega auctions of the Indian Premier League's 11th edition will be held in Bengaluru on 27 and 28 January.
File image of the IPL 2017 auction. Image Courtesy: Twitter @IPL
The news was confirmed by a senior BCCI official.
"Since most of the capped players will be back in auction, it will be a mega auction that will be held in Bengaluru on 27 and 28 January. Since Bengaluru has been hosting all previous auctions, that was the choice of franchises," a senior BCCI official told PTI on Tuesday.
This year's auction will see teams having an increased budget of Rs 80 crore from previous Rs 66 crore.
In all five players can be retained by a franchise, which includes two Right to Match cards.
Published Date:
Dec 19, 2017
| Updated Date: Dec 19, 2017
