Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja smashes six sixes in an over during Inter-district T20 match

Rajkot: Out of favour in T20 cricket, Ravindra Jadeja showed glimpses of his utility in the shortest format as he hit six sixes in an over during a recent Inter-District T20 tournament match organised by Saurashtra Cricket Association.

Jadeja scored 154 off only 69 balls for Jamnagar against Amreli as his side posted 239 for 6 in 20 overs.

The feat was achieved in the 15th over when left-arm medium pacer Nilam Vamja was hit for six consecutive sixes. In all, Jadeja hit 10 sixes and 15 boundaries.

In reply, Amreli were restricted to 118 for 5 in 20 overs losing by 121 runs.

The match was played at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot.