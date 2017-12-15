Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja smashes six sixes in an over during Inter-district T20 match

- Sri Lanka in India, 3 ODI Series, 2017 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 141 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2017 AFG Vs IRE Ireland beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 ODI Series, 2017 IND Vs SL Sri Lanka beat India by 7 wickets
- West Indies in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2017 NZ Vs WI New Zealand beat West Indies by 240 runs
- ICC World Cricket League Championship, 2015/17 HK Vs PNG Hong Kong beat Papua New Guinea by 93 runs
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 ODI Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Dec 17th, 2017, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2017 NZ vs WI - Dec 20th, 2017, 03:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Dec 20th, 2017, 07:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Dec 22nd, 2017, 07:00 PM IST
- West Indies in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2017 NZ vs WI - Dec 23rd, 2017, 03:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4969
|124
|2
|South Africa
|3767
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6546
|119
|3
|Australia
|5948
|114
|4
|England
|6156
|114
|5
|New Zealand
|5432
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|2
|New Zealand
|1925
|120
|3
|West Indies
|2395
|120
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|India
|2965
|119
Rajkot: Out of favour in T20 cricket, Ravindra Jadeja showed glimpses of his utility in the shortest format as he hit six sixes in an over during a recent Inter-District T20 tournament match organised by Saurashtra Cricket Association.
File image of Ravindra Jadeja. PTI
Jadeja scored 154 off only 69 balls for Jamnagar against Amreli as his side posted 239 for 6 in 20 overs.
The feat was achieved in the 15th over when left-arm medium pacer Nilam Vamja was hit for six consecutive sixes. In all, Jadeja hit 10 sixes and 15 boundaries.
In reply, Amreli were restricted to 118 for 5 in 20 overs losing by 121 runs.
The match was played at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot.
Published Date:
Dec 15, 2017
| Updated Date: Dec 15, 2017
