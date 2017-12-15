First Cricket
Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja smashes six sixes in an over during Inter-district T20 match

Jadeja scored 154 off only 69 balls for Jamnagar against Amreli as his side posted 239 for 6 in 20 overs.

PTI, Dec, 15 2017

Rajkot: Out of favour in T20 cricket, Ravindra Jadeja showed glimpses of his utility in the shortest format as he hit six sixes in an over during a recent Inter-District T20 tournament match organised by Saurashtra Cricket Association.

File image of Ravindra Jadeja. PTI

The feat was achieved in the 15th over when left-arm medium pacer Nilam Vamja was hit for six consecutive sixes. In all, Jadeja hit 10 sixes and 15 boundaries.

In reply, Amreli were restricted to 118 for 5 in 20 overs losing by 121 runs.

The match was played at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot.

Published Date: Dec 15, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 15, 2017

