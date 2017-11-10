First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NZ in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 07, 2017
IND Vs NZ
India beat New Zealand by 6 runs
NZ in IND | 2nd T20I Nov 04, 2017
IND Vs NZ
New Zealand beat India by 40 runs
SL in IND | 16 Nov 2017
IND vs SL
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
The Ashes | 23 Nov 2017
AUS vs ENG
Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Indian Board President's XI vs Sri Lanka: Visitors brace for spin test in Kolkata warm-up game

Aware of the challenge that the Indian spinners are likely to pose in the Test series, the Sri Lanka batsmen focused on tackling the turning ball

PTI, Nov, 10 2017

Kolkata: Aware of the challenge that the Indian spinners are likely to pose in the Test series, the Sri Lankan batsmen focused on tackling the turning ball ahead of their warm-up against Indian  Board President's XI.

File image of Sri Lanka Test team. AP

File image of Sri Lanka Test team. AP

Left-arm wrist-spinner Lakshan Sandakan, who bagged a five-wicket haul against India in Pallekele in August, was the busiest man at the nets as he kept the batsmen guessing with his variations.

Giving him company was senior most spinner Rangana Herath, who not only rolled his arm but also gave invaluable tips to the young attack.

A vital cog in their bowling line-up, the 39-year-old also padded up and batted in the second lot alongside skipper Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews.

In the first lot, Dimuth Karunaratne batted with Sadeera Samarawickrama and vice-captain Lahiru Thirimanne.

Former captain and all-rounder Angelo Mathews, who will return after missing the entire series against Pakistan last month, looked in full flow in a long session.

Three of their players – uncapped batsman Roshen Silva, all-rounders Dilruwan Perera and Dhananjaya de Silva – skipped practice.

Published Date: Nov 10, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 10, 2017

Also See


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 13: Here's what the doctor has to say about pre and post-natal care — Part 1

More Stories

See all