India vs Sri Lanka: When and where to watch, coverage on TV and live streaming

Rohit Sharma will aim to maintain his superb batting form and win his first series as captain when India take on Sri Lanka in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium at Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

After a thumping seven-wicket loss against Sri Lanka in the first match, Rohit created history by becoming the first batsman to score a third double century in ODIs as India bounced to back to win by 141 runs and level the series at 1-1.

If Sri Lanka do pull of a win on Sunday, it will be their first bilateral ODI series win in India.

India on the other hand, will aim to keep up their superb form at home that has seen them win every series since the defeat to South Africa in October 2015.

If India's past record at this venue is anything to go by, they have an excellent chance to keep their excellent run going.

The hosts have lost only one of the seven matches they have played at this ground and a generally unimpressive Sri Lanka will have to be at the top their game to get past the Indians.

Here's all you need to know about catching the India vs Sri Lanka third and final ODI live:

When and where is the third ODI between India and Sri Lanka being played?

India will play Sri Lanka in the third ODI at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on 17 December.

Where can I watch the India vs Sri Lanka clash live?

The English commentary of the match will be broadcast live on TV channels Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD while the Hindi commentary will be shown live on Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD.

When will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the match will start at 1:30 pm IST.

Where can I follow the match online?

The match will be streamed online on hotstar.com

With inputs from IANS