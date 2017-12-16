First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in IND | 2nd ODI Dec 13, 2017
IND Vs SL
India beat Sri Lanka by 141 runs
AFG and IRE in UAE | 3rd ODI Dec 10, 2017
AFG Vs IRE
Ireland beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
SL in IND | 17 Dec 2017
IND vs SL
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
WI in NZ | 20 Dec 2017
NZ vs WI
Cobham Oval (New), Whangarei
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Sri Lanka: When and where to watch, coverage on TV and live streaming

Here's all you need to know about catching the India vs Sri Lanka third and final ODI live

FirstCricket Staff, Dec, 16 2017

Rohit Sharma will aim to maintain his superb batting form and win his first series as captain when India take on Sri Lanka in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium at Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

File image India's stand-in-captain Rohit Sharma. AP

File image India's stand-in-captain Rohit Sharma. AP

After a thumping seven-wicket loss against Sri Lanka in the first match, Rohit created history by becoming the first batsman to score a third double century in ODIs as India bounced to back to win by 141 runs and level the series at 1-1.

If Sri Lanka do pull of a win on Sunday, it will be their first bilateral ODI series win in India.

India on the other hand, will aim to keep up their superb form at home that has seen them win every series since the defeat to South Africa in October 2015.

If India's past record at this venue is anything to go by, they have an excellent chance to keep their excellent run going.

The hosts have lost only one of the seven matches they have played at this ground and a generally unimpressive Sri Lanka will have to be at the top their game to get past the Indians.

Here's all you need to know about catching the India vs Sri Lanka third and final ODI live:

When and where is the third ODI between India and Sri Lanka being played?

India will play Sri Lanka in the third ODI at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on 17 December.

Where can I watch the India vs Sri Lanka clash live?

The English commentary of the match will be broadcast live on TV channels Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD while the Hindi commentary will be shown live on Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD.

When will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the match will start at  1:30 pm IST.

Where can I follow the match online?

The match will be streamed online on hotstar.com

With inputs from IANS

Published Date: Dec 16, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 16, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6546 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 17: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 1

More Stories

See all