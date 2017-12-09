First Cricket
India vs Sri Lanka: Washington Sundar announced as replacement for injured Kedar Jadhav in limited overs side

Sundar has had an impressive outing at the Indian Premier League in the limited opportunities he got at Rising Pune Supergiant.

PTI, Dec, 09 2017

Dharamsala: Tamil Nadu all-rounder Washington Sundar on Saturday replaced injured Kedar Jadhav in the Indian squad for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, commencing on Sunday.

File image of Washington Sundar when he turned up for Rising Pune Supergiant. AFP

Jadhav has been ruled out of the series due to hamstring injury.

"Mr Jadhav suffered a left hamstring injury during training on Friday, 9 December and will undergo scans. The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor him," a BCCI release stated.

Jadhav was selected only for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Sundar has had an impressive outing at the Indian Premier League in the limited opportunities he got at Rising Pune Supergiant.

India squad for ODI series: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Washington Sundar.

Published Date: Dec 09, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 09, 2017



