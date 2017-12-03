First Cricket
PNG and SCO in UAE | 2nd ODI Nov 25, 2017
PNG Vs SCO
Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
PNG and SCO in UAE | 1st ODI Nov 24, 2017
PNG Vs SCO
Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 6 wickets
AFG and IRE in UAE | 05 Dec 2017
AFG vs IRE
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
ICC WCLC | 06 Dec 2017
HK vs PNG
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
India vs Sri Lanka: Visitors need to take out Virat Kohli early on Day 2 to keep their hopes alive

Sri Lanka's best hope would be to dismiss India below 500 and hope for a magical performance from their batsmen to keep their hopes alive in the Test match.

FirstCricket Staff, Dec, 02 2017

On their last Test before facing South Africa in early January, India are barely having to sweat as they cruised to 371 for four on Day 1 of the third Test at New Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla.

Similar to what has been the case in recent contests between the two sides, the difference in their qualities was hard to ignore, as India made a mockery of the Lankan attack, courtesy centuries by opener Murali Vijay and skipper Virat Kohli.

Early wickets on Day 2 are the only hope for Sri Lanka to stay alive in the Test. AP

From the very beginning, when India won the toss and elected to bat, the runs kept flowing. Shikhar Dhawan, who replaced KL Rahul for this Test, along with Murali Vijay, started with a flurry of boundaries.

As Dhawan first, and later Cheteshwar Pujara got out against the run of play, Kohli teamed up with Vijay to dispel any chance of a Sri Lankan fightback. Kohli, who had already had two centuries from the series, notched up his third century of the series during the 283-run partnership with Vijay, who also scored his second ton of the three-match series.

On Day 2, Sri Lanka would be hoping for a few more wickets from left-arm wrist spinner Lakshan Sandakan, who struck twice late on Saturday with his well-disguised googlies.

As Sri Lanka’s bowling coach mentioned in the press conference after the day’s play, Sandakan would aim to use his googly more judiciously in the morning on Day 2, something that he did not on Saturday.

Quite predictably, the crucial wicket for the Lankans would be that of the Indian captain, who never looked in trouble on his home turf during his unbeaten knock of 156.

A better performance from the spinners – Dilruwan Perera being the other one – would go a long way in helping the visitors stop the Delhi run-machine from notching up another double century, as his wicket would largely determine whether the hosts end up with a total in excess of 600 or not.

Suranga Lakmal and Lahiru Gamage too would like to bowl with better discipline on the second day, as their wayward bowling early on played a part on Saturday in letting India run away with the game from the start. Sri Lanka would hope for them to join the wicket-takers' list on Day 2, as without their contribution, it would be difficult to bundle the hosts out for anything below 550, and even if they do, they would still be staring at a daunting total.

Sri Lanka's best hope would be to dismiss India below 500 and hope for a magical performance from their batsmen to keep their hopes alive in the Test match.

Published Date: Dec 03, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 02, 2017

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
