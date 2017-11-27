First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PNG and SCO in UAE | 2nd ODI Nov 25, 2017
PNG Vs SCO
Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
PNG and SCO in UAE | 1st ODI Nov 24, 2017
PNG Vs SCO
Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 6 wickets
WI in NZ | 01 Dec 2017
NZ vs WI
Basin Reserve, Wellington
The Ashes | 02 Dec 2017
AUS vs ENG
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Sri Lanka: Visitors' interim coach Nic Pothas says players should be embarrassed with their show

An angry Sri Lanka interim coach Nic Pothas on Monday said that his players should be embarrassed of their innings and 239-run defeat at the hands of India in the second Test.

PTI, Nov, 27 2017

Nagpur: An angry Sri Lanka interim coach Nic Pothas on Monday said that his players should be embarrassed of their innings and 239-run defeat at the hands of India in the second Test.

Sri Lanka need to take early wickets against India in Nagpur on Day 2. AP

File image of Sri Lanka players. AP

Pothas made it clear that there is bound to be repercussions as plans have not been executed and some senior players like Angelo Mathews need to do some soul searching.

"It is hugely disappointing because of the amount of work ethics that goes in behind the scenes. It is embarrassing (defeat). Players should be embarrassed with their own performances. Net practice means nothing if you don't get out and put runs on the board," Pothas' answer was in reference to Sri Lanka's scores of 205 and 166 in both innings of the match.

"You can talk all that you want to and plan a lot but at the end of the day you've got to execute plans. As a player, your currency is runs, wickets and catches. You can do all you like but if you are not producing them, obviously there will be repercussions. That's the world of professional sport."

Pothas urged senior pro Angelo Mathews to do some soul searching as he can only come up with solutions to his wretched form as Sri Lanka lost fourth time to India inside three and half days in the last five Test matches.

Mathews, who was expected to shoulder the burden of national team post Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara's departure, has scored a meagre 537 runs in 20 innings in his last 10 Tests at an average of 26.85.

"I have been only in place for six months and Angie hasn't played a lot of Test match cricket prior to one of these games. But you can count on numbers over a period of time.

"Your numbers will tell you a pretty good story about where you stand. You can look at yourself and ask what have I done," Pothas' reply made it clear that there are concerns about the veteran all-rounder's form.

Pothas hoped that Mathews would be able to sort out his technical issues after sessions with batting coach Thilan Samaraweera.

"It is tough when you are not playing continuously, especially to try and strike a rhythm when you do make a comeback. We have got Thilan Samaraweera as our batting coach with a good track record.

"I am sure he will sit down with Angelo and work things out. Angelo is a quality international cricketer and he is hurting at the moment because he takes immense amount of pride in his game.

"I have no doubt that with his ability he will come up with some answers. As coaches, we need to provide him with the best environment as possible in order for him to make the best chance."

Published Date: Nov 27, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 27, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 15: A Guide to the delivery, by doctors — Part 1

More Stories

See all