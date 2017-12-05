India vs Sri Lanka: Visitors drop Test skipper Dinesh Chandimal from Thisara Perera-led limited overs squad

New Delhi: Sri Lanka on Tuesday left out Test skipper Dinesh Chandimal from the one-day squad to face India on the day he completed a crucial century to help his side save face in the third Test.

All-rounder Asela Gunaratne and opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka return to the side that has lost 21 one-day games this year and won just four.

Chandimal, who was last man out for 164 in Sri Lanka's first innings in New Delhi on Tuesday, is the major victim of the latest changes made to rejuvenate the national fortunes.

Sri Lanka Cricket last week named Thisara Perera as one-day captain in place of Upul Tharanga.

Under Tharanga, Sri Lanka suffered three consecutive ODI whitewashes this year against South Africa, India and Pakistan.

Gunaratne returns to the side for the first time since being injured in July against India in Galle.

He will strengthen the batting order alongside the former skipper Angelo Mathews who returns having missed the last ODI series against Pakistan through injury.

Sri Lanka and India play one day games between 10-17 December in Dharmasala, Mohali and Visakhapatnam.

Sri Lanka ODI squad:

Thisara Perera (capt), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Chathuranga de Silva, Sachith Pathirana, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep