First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in NZ | 1st Test Dec 01, 2017
NZ Vs WI
New Zealand beat West Indies by an innings and 67 runs
PNG and SCO in UAE | 2nd ODI Nov 25, 2017
PNG Vs SCO
Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
ICC WCLC | 06 Dec 2017
HK vs PNG
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
AFG and IRE in UAE | 07 Dec 2017
AFG vs IRE
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Sri Lanka: Visitors drop Test skipper Dinesh Chandimal from Thisara Perera-led limited overs squad

Chandimal, who was last man out for 164 in Sri Lanka's first innings in New Delhi on Tuesday, is the major victim of the latest changes made to rejuvenate the national fortunes

AFP, Dec, 05 2017

New Delhi: Sri Lanka on Tuesday left out Test skipper Dinesh Chandimal from the one-day squad to face India on the day he completed a crucial century to help his side save face in the third Test.

All-rounder Asela Gunaratne and opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka return to the side that has lost 21 one-day games this year and won just four.

Chandimal, who was last man out for 164 in Sri Lanka's first innings in New Delhi on Tuesday, is the major victim of the latest changes made to rejuvenate the national fortunes.

File image of Dinesh Chandimal . AFP

File image of Dinesh Chandimal . AFP

Sri Lanka Cricket last week named Thisara Perera as one-day captain in place of Upul Tharanga.

Under Tharanga, Sri Lanka suffered three consecutive ODI whitewashes this year against South Africa, India and Pakistan.

Gunaratne returns to the side for the first time since being injured in July against India in Galle.

He will strengthen the batting order alongside the former skipper Angelo Mathews who returns having missed the last ODI series against Pakistan through injury.

Sri Lanka and India play one day games between 10-17 December in Dharmasala, Mohali and Visakhapatnam.

Sri Lanka ODI squad:

Thisara Perera (capt), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Chathuranga de Silva, Sachith Pathirana, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep

 

Published Date: Dec 05, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 05, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 16: A Guide to the delivery, by doctors — Part 2

More Stories

See all