First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in SL | 1st ODI Aug 20, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
The Wisden Trophy | 1st Test Aug 17, 2017
ENG Vs WI
England beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs
IND in SL | 24 Aug 2017
SL vs IND
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
The Wisden Trophy | 25 Aug 2017
ENG vs WI
Headingley, Leeds
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli says team 'will look to try different things' this series with 2019 World Cup in mind

PTI, Aug, 20 2017

Dambulla: His eyes firmly trained on the 2019 World Cup, skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday told the Indian cricket fraternity to expect "a lot of changes" in the coming days as the team starts drawing a roadmap for the mega event.

Kohli spoke after India humiliated Sri Lanka by nine wickets in the first ODI of the five-match series in Dambulla.

India's captain Virat Kohli drives it through the covers in his innings of 82* against Sri Lanka. AP

India's captain Virat Kohli drives it through the covers in his innings of 82* against Sri Lanka. AP

"I think we need to start planning for the 2019 World Cup. You have to prepare 24 months in advance. We are taking that as a challenge and look to try out different things," Kohli said.

The captain added, "We're going to experiment and embrace that. You can see a lot of changes. All the guys have bought into it. It's all about what gives us more balance."

Kohli's comments come at an interesting time, when questions are being raised about the future of old warhorses Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 82, while opener Shikar Dhawan slammed a fine century, as India recorded their biggest win in terms of overs left in a 200-plus chase.

"The last three months have been a great time for Shikhar. The good thing is that he is capitalising on his purple patch. He can win you games with the way he bats and we would be looking to keep him in that zone for as long as we can," Kohli said of his teammate.

Asked about the move to play Axar Patel in place Kuldeep Yadav, he said, "We thought Axar was a gun fielder and felt that one wrist spinner is enough. Also, Axar is a useful batsman and that helps us.

"It's the start of the series and it's about getting the batting right."

According to Kohli, the ball was coming onto the bat like a "dream" after India bowled out Sri Lanka for 216 in 43.2 overs.

"They got off to a very good start. We thought we'd be chasing something close to 300. It was a brilliant wicket for batting. The ball was coming onto the bat like a dream under lights and Shikhar and I enjoyed batting together."

Sri Lanka captain Upul Tharanga hoped his side learns from the mistakes in the coming games and called for more consistency from his bowlers.

"We started well but failed to capitalise after that. But the middle order collapsed. At one stage, we were thinking of 300. If you want to score 300 in an ODI, someone has to get a big score.

"We have to learn from the mistakes. The main thing is someone has to get a big one. The bowling also has to become more consistent," the dejected skipper said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Man of the Match Dhawan said he is only focussed on the process.

"Things have been going well for me. I have only kept my focus on the processes and not on the results. The mental preparation helps me keep confidence in myself. I just wanted to play on the merit of the ball and keep my focus on," Dhawan said.

Published Date: Aug 20, 2017 | Updated Date: Aug 20, 2017

Also See


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 5957 119
2 Australia 5505 117
3 India 4579 114
4 England 5645 113
5 New Zealand 5123 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 1625 125
2 England 1962 123
3 Pakistan 2417 121
4 West Indies 2222 117
5 India 2183 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all