First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in SL | 5th ODI Sep 03, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
IND in SL | 4th ODI Aug 31, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 168 runs
IND in SL | 06 Sep 2017
SL vs IND
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
The Wisden Trophy | 07 Sep 2017
ENG vs WI
Lord's, London
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli says it will take 'hell of an effort' to get near Sachin Tendulkar's ODI tons record

PTI, Sep, 04 2017

Colombo: He termed it an honour to have equalled Ricky Ponting's 30 ODI hundreds but India captain Virat Kohli feels that it will take "one hell of an effort" to reach anywhere near Sachin Tendulkar's world record of 49 hundreds.

India's captain Virat Kohli raises his bat to celebrate scoring a century during the fifth ODI against Sri Lanka. AP

India's captain Virat Kohli raises his bat to celebrate scoring a century during the fifth ODI against Sri Lanka. AP

"The great man (Sachin Tendulkar) is quite a bit away. That's going to take a hell of an effort. Again, I am not thinking about that. It's only about the team where even if I score a 90 not out and the team goes across the line, it's good enough for me," Kohli said at the post-match press conference when the inevitable question of Tendulkar's record cropped up.

"It's an honour for me to equal someone like Ricky Ponting. That's not something that you aim for but obviously he's a great player and as batsmen we all respect what these legends have done."

He once again stressed that a player can't play for records and the team comes first.

"I look to perform as well as I can for the team. These things keep happening as you go along in your career. You don't target these things, but those stat windows are hard to neglect because they pop up everywhere after you have achieved something," said Kohli.

Published Date: Sep 04, 2017 | Updated Date: Sep 04, 2017

Also See


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 5957 119
2 Australia 5505 117
3 India 4992 116
4 England 5645 113
5 New Zealand 5123 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 1625 125
2 England 1962 123
3 Pakistan 2417 121
4 West Indies 2222 117
5 India 2183 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all