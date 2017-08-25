First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in SL | 2nd ODI Aug 24, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets (D/L method)
IND in SL | 1st ODI Aug 20, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
The Wisden Trophy | 25 Aug 2017
ENG vs WI
Headingley, Leeds
AUS in BAN | 27 Aug 2017
BAN vs AUS
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli says he doesn't regret changing batting order despite mid-innings collapse

PTI, Aug, 25 2017

Pallekele: A change in batting order almost cost India the second ODI against Sri Lanka before they scraped through today but visiting captain Virat Kohli said he has no regrets about his decision as any skipper would have wanted to give a chance to other batsmen in that situation.

From 113 for 1 in the 17th over, India were reduced to 131 for 7 in the 22nd over with mystery spinner Akila Dananjaya taking six wickets in a sensational spell and the visiting side were looking down the barrel.

India's Virat Kohli said he doesn't regret changing team's batting order. AP

India's Virat Kohli said he doesn't regret changing team's batting order. AP

But a 100-run partnership between Mahendra Singh Dhoni (45 not out) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (53 not out) for the unbroken eighth wicket ensured that India beat Sri Lanka by three wickets and go up 2-0 in the five-match series.

As India were cruising at a brisk pace in the beginning of their run chase (231 from 47 overs under Duckworth-Lewis method), Kohli made changes in the batting order with himself coming down to fifth slot from his usual one-down spot.

But asked about this after the match, Kohli said he has no regrets about his decision to change the batting order.

"When you're 110 for 1 in a chase of 230, you want to give everyone a chance to bat. I don't have any regrets. If I had come at No. 3, I would have still missed that ball because he (Akila Dananjaya) was bowling that well," Kolhi, who was dismissed for just four runs, said.

"It was quite an exciting game of cricket, fans and players must have been entertained. It is good for us to come through eventually. Two 100-run partnerships in a chase of 230 with seven wickets, that's quite bizarre. This kind of thing does not happen in this game often," he added.

He gave credit to unheralded mystery spinner Akila Dananjaya, who took six for 54 from his 10 overs to wreck havoc of the Indian innings.

"We thought he was the off-spinner with a good leg-break, but he got four wickets off googlies. We'll be more careful next time. Credit to him for pitching the ball in the right areas."

Dananjaya, who got married yesterday only, got the man- of-the-match award.

"The off-spin was working, so continuously used the variations. I came back to the hotel at around 11pm last night," he said.

Published Date: Aug 25, 2017 | Updated Date: Aug 25, 2017

Also See


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 5957 119
2 Australia 5505 117
3 India 4717 115
4 England 5645 113
5 New Zealand 5123 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 1625 125
2 England 1962 123
3 Pakistan 2417 121
4 West Indies 2222 117
5 India 2183 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all