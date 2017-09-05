India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah shine in ODI player ratings

India became the first team to whitewash Sri Lanka 5-0 in an ODI series in Sri Lanka, as they continued to dominate their hapless neighbours in a rather one-sided contest. The hosts, affected by injury and lacklustre performances from their seniors, looked completely out of sorts and were undone by a professional Indian line-up.

India's eagerness to seal the series 5-0 was evident when Virat Kohli took the field despite having led his team to a 4-0 margin before the final ODI. The skipper went on to compile a ruthless hundred to complete a series whitewash. As the ODI leg of the series comes to an end, here's a look at the players' report card.

10/10

Virat Kohli (Mat - 5, Runs - 330, Avg - 110.00, SR - 111.86, 100s - 2)

The outstanding Indian run machine was at his best in the ODIs after remaining unusually quiet during the Tests. He slammed two hundreds and a half-century in the five matches and rarely looked uncomfortable against the Lankan bowlers. His average and strike rate soared above 100 and there were hardly any times when Kohli was at fault.

Rohit Sharma (Mat - 5, Runs - 302, Avg - 75.5, SR - 97.10, 100s - 2)

The 'Hitman’ was back to his very best in the ODIs and matched his skipper shot for shot. The opener blitzed two hundreds and a half-century and even smashed the most number of sixes in the series. His record in Sri Lanka was pathetic before the ODIs, but all that changed over the course of this series.

Jasprit Bumrah (Mat - 5, Wkts - 15, Avg - 11.26, Eco - 3.90, BBI - 5/27)

The Mumbai Indians lad is quickly establishing himself as India’s No 1 pace bowler in limited-overs cricket with his accurate yorkers, shrewd pace variations and smart cutters. He even added another dimension to his bowling by opening the attack and succeeding in that role as well.

9/10

Shikhar Dhawan (Mat - 4, Runs - 190, Avg - 63.33, SR - 127.52, 100s - 1)

The elegant southpaw carried on from his terrific Test form and blasted the Lankan bowling attack in the powerplay overs. His unbeaten 132 and a strike rate of 127.52 reflected the kind of impact he had on this series.

Axar Patel (Mat - 4, Wkts - 6, Avg - 25.66, Eco - 3.85, BBI - 3/34)

With Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin taken to the cleaners in the Champions Trophy, Axar's biggest challenge this series was to keep the run rate under check with tight lines while contributing with an odd wicket or two. He did that to perfection as his economy rate proves.

8.5/10

Lahiru Thirimanne (Mat - 3, Runs - 165, Avg - 55.00, SR - 70.51)

The experienced left-hander was brought back into the squad with the Sri Lankan middle-order struggling to occupy the crease. He delivered instantly and ended the series with his place in the side secure.

Akila Dananjaya (Mat - 4, Wkts - 9, Avg - 23.22, Eco - 5.22, BBI - 6/54)

Sri Lanka's latest recruit in the mystery spinner category, Dananjaya almost gave them a first win in the series with his unreadable googlies and minor variations. He evoked memories of Ajantha Mendis during the ODIs but needs to work on his consistency.

MS Dhoni (Mat - 5, Runs - 162, Avg --, SR- 82.23)

The veteran wicket-keeper batsman put to rest doubts over his abilities with two mature run chases and was adept behind the stumps as well, completing a record 100 stumpings in the final ODI.

8/10

Angelo Mathews (Mat - 5, Runs - 192, Avg - 48.00, SR - 65.75, Wkts - 2)

The former Sri Lankan captain wasn't at his very best through the series but with a shoddy middle-order to accompany, Mathews could do little all by himself. He needs to show the way for this young Sri Lankan middle-order in the future.

Yuzvendra Chahal (Mat - 4, Wkts - 5, Avg - 37.60, Eco - 4.7)

The young Royal Challengers Bangalore wrist spinner couldn't quite capitalise on his rare opportunity but did enough to put seeds of doubt in the minds of the selectors when they select the squad for the Australian ODIs.

Kuldeep Yadav (Mat - 2, Wkts - 3, Avg - 23.66, Eco - 3.80)

The wily chinaman bowler got little chances with Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal preferred over him. That said, he was economical and looked threatening every time he came in to bowl. He deserves more chances in the Australian series.

7/10

Milinda Siriwardana (Mat - 4, Runs - 144, Avg - 36.00, Wkts - 1)

The Sri Lankan all-rounder played a couple of handy knocks and bowled decently when Dananjaya ripped apart the Indians from one end in the second ODI. He, however, needs to do more to establish himself in the squad.

Manish Pandey (Mat - 2, Runs - 86, Avg - 86.00, SR - 90.52)

India's middle-order conundrum became more complicated with Manish Pandey putting on some confidence-boosting performances in the two chances he got. However, the manner in which he gifted his wicket away in the final ODI will not do him much good.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Mat - 4, Wkts - 5, Avg - 33.80, Eco - 4.87)

The immaculate swing bowler put behind his lacklustre wicketless show in the three ODIs before finishing the series with a superb 5/42 at Colombo in the final ODI.

6/10

Kedar Jadhav (Mat - 4, Runs - 64, Wkts - 3, Avg - 30.0)

Kedar Jadhav was found wanting in the batting department but continued to make his presence felt with his seemingly innocuous off-spin bowling. Jadhav will, however, need to do better with the bat to stay in the eleven.

5/10

Hardik Pandya (Mat - 4, Wkts - 4, Avg - 37.75, Eco - 5.52)

The all-rounder had a superb Test series but failed to create a similar impact in the ODI series although he got limited opportunities with the bat.

4/10

Viswa Fernando (Mat - 5, Wkts - 3, Avg - 75.33, Eco - 6.36)

The newly-inducted Sri Lankan pace bowler got the full series to seal a spot in the squad but could not quite do it despite impressing in bits and pieces.

Niroshan Dickwella (Mat - 5, Runs - 124, Avg - 24.80, SR - 95.38)

The flamboyant Sri Lankan wicket-keeper couldn't quite exhibit his vast array of strokes against the meticulous Indian bowlers. But he is oozing talent and the Lankans need to ensure that this isn't wasted.

3/10

Upul Tharanga (Mat - 3, Runs - 70, Avg - 23.33, SR - 109.33)

The experienced top order batsman tried to dominate the attack with little success in the three games he played. If Tharanga needs to continue at the top for Sri Lanka, he needs to work on his temperament.

2/10

Shardul Thakur (Mat -2, Wkts -1, Avg - 74.0, Eco - 5.69)

His No 10 jersey grabbed more attention than his bowling in the two ODIs and the young seamer needs to put in the hard yards in the coming days.

Malinda Pushpakumara (Mat - 2, Wkts - 1, Avg - 105.00, Eco - 5.52)

The veteran domestic spinner pulled back the scoring rate to an extend in the final ODI but never threatened to take a wicket in the two games he played.

1/10

Danushka Gunathilaka (Mat - 2, Runs - 54, Avg - 27.00, SR - 66.66)

The top order batsman made little impact in the two chances that he received. While his talent is not in question, he needs to sorely improve his numbers in order to remain in contention.

Wanidu Hasaranga (Mat - 3, Wkts - 1, Avg - 83.00, Eco - 7.32)

The young Sri Lankan spinner got a few opportunities but could not capitalise on them. With Sri Lanka having a quite a few options in the spin department, Hasaranga will need to better his performances.

Chamara Kapugedara (Mat - 3, Runs - 55, Avg - 18.33, SR- 64.70)

In spite of having played 100 ODIs, Kapugedara has never looked the part in the Sri Lankan ODI squad and continued that trend through the series. He was even made skipper for a game, a decision that came in for much criticism from the fans.

0/10

KL Rahul (Mat - 4, Runs - 28, Avg - 9.33, SR - 73.68)

India's No 4 experiment with Rahul failed miserably as the RCBian struggled against Dananjaya in particular. In four outings, he made just 28 runs in all and will be under scrutiny in the Australian series.

Lasith Malinga (Mat - 5, Wkts - 3, Avg - 81.00, Eco - 6.23)

Despite grabbing his 300th ODI wicket, Malinga did little to justify his tag as the leader of the pace attack. His economy was on the higher side as well and he will need to do a lot more to justify his continued selection.

Dushmantha Chameera (Mat - 2, Wkts - 0, Eco - 6.12)

Sri Lanka's quickest bowler was disappointing and didn't pick up a single wicket in the 17 overs he bowled in the series. His place will definitely be under the microscope when the selectors sit down to select the squad for the next ODI series.

Dilshan Munaweera (Mat -2, Runs - 15, Avg - 7.5, SR - 51.72)

Brought in as an emergency replacement as injuries took their toll in the Lankan dressing room, Munaweera did little of note in the two chances he received.

*Lakshan Sandakan, Thisara Perera and Ajinkya Rahane have not been rated since they figured in just 1 game each.