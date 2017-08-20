India vs Sri Lanka: Twitterati hail Shikhar Dhawan, troll Rohit Sharma after visitors' 9-wicket win
FirstCricket Staff,
Aug, 20 2017
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG Vs WI England beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2017 ENG Vs SA England beat South Africa by 177 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Aug 24th, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG vs WI - Aug 25th, 2017, 03:30 PM IST
- Australia in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2017 BAN vs AUS - Aug 27th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Aug 27th, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Aug 31st, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|5957
|119
|2
|Australia
|5505
|117
|3
|India
|4579
|114
|4
|England
|5645
|113
|5
|New Zealand
|5123
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|1625
|125
|2
|England
|1962
|123
|3
|Pakistan
|2417
|121
|4
|West Indies
|2222
|117
|5
|India
|2183
|115
Power-packed innings from Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Virat Kohli guided India to a comfortable nine-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in their first One Day International (ODI) at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Sunday.
Dhawan slammed 132 runs in 90 balls while Kohli smashed 82 off 70 deliveries. Both players forged an unbroken 197-run partnership for the second wicket, the highest in Sri Lanka against Sri Lanka.
Shikhar Dhawan gestures after reaching his 11th ODI century in just 71 deliveries. Reuters
Coming in to chase a relatively low total, openers Rohit Sharma and Dhawan started the innings on a steady note but Rohit failed to support the Delhi batsman for long as he was dismissed in the fifth over with barely 23 runs on the board.
Incoming batsman and skipper Kohli, along with Dhawan, then paced the innings by thrashing the Sri Lankan bowlers all around the park. It was raining boundaries in the ground which stopped only after India reached the target. Dhawan slammed 20 boundaries and three sixes while Kohli hit 10 boundaries and a six.
Earlier, Sri Lanka wasted a good start to allow the Indian spinners to bounce back in style and restrict the hosts to 216.
Dhawan's century was thus a talking point on Twitter, with the left-handed Indian opener featuring among the top-trends on the microblogging site along with 'Rohit Sharma' and 'INDvSL'. Let us take a look at how the Twitterati reacted to India's victory:
Most of the praises were reserved for the cricketer nicknamed 'Gabbar':
There were a couple of comments reserved for opener Rohit, who suffered a rather unfortunate run out that would attract a few reactions online:
The following tweets sum up what a lot of fans, as well as those from cricketing circles feel about the lopsided tour:
With inputs from IANS
Published Date:
Aug 20, 2017
| Updated Date: Aug 20, 2017
Also See
India v Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, stats review: From Hardik Pandya’s maiden first class ton to KL Rahul's knack for 50s
India vs Sri Lanka: For Virat Kohli and Co, solid bench strength is a blessing, but could be a curse
India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma may have slipped further away from Test reckoning after Hardik Pandya's heroics