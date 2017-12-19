India vs Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera feels visitors can fightback in T20Is despite loss in other formats

- Sri Lanka in India, 3 ODI Series, 2017 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets
- The Ashes, 2017/18 AUS Vs ENG Australia beat England by an innings and 41 runs
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 ODI Series, 2017 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 141 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2017 AFG Vs IRE Ireland beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 ODI Series, 2017 IND Vs SL Sri Lanka beat India by 7 wickets
- West Indies in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2017 NZ vs WI - Dec 20th, 2017, 03:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Dec 20th, 2017, 07:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Dec 22nd, 2017, 07:00 PM IST
- West Indies in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2017 NZ vs WI - Dec 23rd, 2017, 03:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Dec 24th, 2017, 07:00 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4969
|124
|2
|South Africa
|3767
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6680
|119
|3
|Australia
|5948
|114
|4
|England
|6156
|114
|5
|New Zealand
|5432
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|2
|New Zealand
|1925
|120
|3
|West Indies
|2395
|120
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|India
|2965
|119
Cuttack: Skipper Thisara Perera is confident of a Sri Lanka comeback in the T20 series against India, insisting that his side would look to "flush out" the negativity following heavy defeats in the preceding Tests and ODIs.
From being ordinary in the Test series, Sri Lanka caught India unawares with a surprise bowling effort in the first ODI, but could not capitalise on the momentum and lost the series 1-2.
Sri Lanka's captain Thisara Perera. AP
As the long tour enters its final leg, both teams are looking to shift to T20 mode.
"It was a bad ODI series but we have to take good things from the first match. There were a lot of positives. We have to flush out the negatives. It's a new series and we hope to start well," Perera said on the eve of the T20I series opener at the Barabati Stadium.
"We have good talents, death bowlers, power hitters. We will do our best tomorrow. I've to give more confidence to the young players. I don't think they have pressure, they have to give 100 per cent. Personally I know they have good mindset and they can come very strongly."
The ODI series was locked at 1-1 after Rohit Sharma single-handedly led the side with his record third double hundred.
In the ODI series decider, Upul Tharanga fired and his team was on course to cross 300 at one stage, only to manage 215.
"We got a good start but then we didn't execute our plans, that's the main reason why we lost. It won't happen again and again. It was a one-off game," Perera said two days after India bounced back through spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.
On India resting many of their main first-choice players, including skipper Virat Kohli and Perera said: "We don't think about just one player. We are concentrating on playing our game. I want to play my natural game."
Tharanga attacked the Indian bowling en route his 82-ball 95 and Perera gave credit to their batting coach Thilan Samaraweera.
"He made some technical changes which was the main reason to his success. I've to thank our batting coach."
Sri Lanka trained in the morning session but the team think tank sent a few players in the evening to check on dew.
"With a 7pm start, both teams will have to deal with dew. We have to look for a good start and build pressure. The main target is to get 150-plus."
Published Date:
Dec 19, 2017
Updated Date: Dec 19, 2017
