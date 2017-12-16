First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in IND | 2nd ODI Dec 13, 2017
IND Vs SL
India beat Sri Lanka by 141 runs
AFG and IRE in UAE | 3rd ODI Dec 10, 2017
AFG Vs IRE
Ireland beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
SL in IND | 17 Dec 2017
IND vs SL
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
WI in NZ | 20 Dec 2017
NZ vs WI
Cobham Oval (New), Whangarei
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera feels team is well-prepared and will do something special in familiar conditions

Perera said the team had a couple of training sessions and prepared well and they were taking it like just another game.

PTI, Dec, 16 2017

Visakhapatnam: Smarting from Rohit Sharma's onslaught, Sri Lanka skipper Thisara Perera on Saturday said they were well prepared for the ODI series decider against India and would look to do "something special" in conditions similar to those back home.

The islanders' three-match ODI series against hosts India is tied 1-1.

"Definitely, Vizag is similar to Sri Lanka when it comes to weather and stuff. Mohali and Dharamsala were completely different. It was a total different story. We are well prepared. Here I hope we will be able to do something special as this is something similar to what we find at home," he told reporters on the eve of the match.

Sri Lanka's captain Thisara Perera smiles while bowling at nets during a practice session ahead of their second one-day international cricket match against India in Mohali, India, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

File image of Sri Lanka captain Thisara Perera. AP

Perera said the team had a couple of training sessions and prepared well and they were taking it like just another game.

"We had a good couple of training sessions. We are well prepared for the game ahead," he added.

About India being under pressure ahead of the final game, he said it is the best team in the world and could be under some sort of pressure.

"From our side we take it as just another game. Not thinking too much as to whether the series is at stake or whatever. We want to play just another game. India are the best team in the world and I am sure they will be under some sort of pressure," the Lanka skipper added.

Perera said the team management had not finalised the playing XI as yet and said they would take a call after looking at the wicket on Sunday.

"We will take a look at the wicket and stick to a 12-man squad and decide tomorrow," he said.

He played down the defeat in Mohali and the onslaught from India captain Rohit Sharma, backing his bowlers to bounce back.

"Our bowling didn't click and that was disappointing. But these things happen in cricket. We want to put that game aside and bounce back. We have some plans for Rohit and for Shikhar Dhawan and now it is up to our bowlers to execute those plans. We will see what happens tomorrow," Perera said.

"Mentally we are all prepared. That is why I said that these things happen in cricket. We will not repeat these mistakes. First match we won, then they bounced back and we want to put our mistakes to rest and bounce back again," the big-hitting all-rounder said.

As for the pitch, he said, it looked a bit dry and expected it to be on the slower side.

"Took a look at the pitch, it looks to me a bit dry. Past matches there has been only one high scoring game. Today and yesterday there's been good sunshine and I am sure there will be turn and the wicket will be slow," the Lanka captain said.

He said the plan was to take early wickets and capitalise on the batting line-up that was without Virat Kohli. It worked in Dharamsala but didn't in Mohali and he expected the bowlers to deliver the goods in Sunday's game.

"If you see we took two early wickets in Dharamsala and that enabled us to put more pressure on the Indian side. Their middle and lower order all of a sudden was under pressure. Our plan is to take early wickets in the first 20 overs and that will help us to put pressure on the opposition," Perera said.

"We had a good chat yesterday. These things happen. Those two guys (Suranga Lakmal and Nuwan Pradeep) bowled really well in the first game, but failed to execute those plans in the second game. We have spoken about it and I am pretty certain they will deliver in tomorrow's game," he added.

Published Date: Dec 16, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 16, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6546 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 17: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 1

More Stories

See all