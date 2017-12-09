First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WCLC | Match 53 Dec 08, 2017
HK Vs PNG
Hong Kong beat Papua New Guinea by 93 runs
AFG and IRE in UAE | 2nd ODI Dec 07, 2017
AFG Vs IRE
Ireland beat Afghanistan by 51 runs
SL in IND | 10 Dec 2017
IND vs SL
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
AFG and IRE in UAE | 10 Dec 2017
AFG vs IRE
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera believes Angelo Mathews' bowling abilities bring balance to ODI side

India will be without Virat Kohli in the ODI series, but Perera feels that his team still has to put its best foot forward against the hosts.

PTI, Dec, 09 2017

Dharamsala: All-rounder Angelo Mathews brings in a lot of balance to the side with his bowling and Sri Lanka skipper Thisara Perera hopes that he does something special for the team in the first ODI against India on Sunday.

"He is bowling in this series. He didn't bowl in the Tests. He is prepared for ODIs and T20s. That gives us an option to balance the side. Hopefully he can do something special for us," said Perera on the eve of the opening ODI of the three-match series.

India will be without the services of regular skipper Virat Kohli in the limited overs series after he opted for rest, but Perera feels that his team still has to put its best foot forward against the hosts.

Thisara Perera (L) and Sri Lankan captain Angelo Matthews celebrate after winning their Twenty20 International match against Australia at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on January 26, 2013. AFP PHOTO / DAN HIMBRECHTS IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE / AFP PHOTO / Dan Himbrechts

File image of Thisara Perera (L) and Angelo Mathews. AFP

"India don't have Virat Kohli. He is their best batsman. But we actually don't think on those lines. We have to do our best. We will assess the wicket and if we play our best cricket, we can beat them," he said.

Talking about the preparation of the team, Perera said, "We have prepared well. We had two good sessions over the last two days. We have a nice balance in the side. Hopefully we can do something special. Mentally and fitness wise we have done well."

Asked about the players who are making a comeback to the team after recovering from injuries, Perera said, "We have a couple of players who have come from injury. It is a balanced side at the moment. We can assess what we want to do. I think (Asele) Gunaratne is back after injury and he is definitely playing. Hopefully we can do something special."

Perera did not agree that his team lacked power-hitters.

"We have power hitters. When you look at Dick (Niroshan Dickwella), Danushka (Gunathilaka), Upul (Tharanga) and Angelo (Mathews) all are power hitters. We can beat any team."

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan team manager Asanka Gurusinha informed that batsman Dhananjaya de Silva, who played with a glute muscle condition during his match-saving century against India in the third and final Test in Delhi, will not play in the opening game.

"He (Dhananjaya) has been ruled out. He is pretty close, but didn't want to take the risk," Gurusinha said.

The Sri Lankan Sports Minister Dayasiri Jayasekera had stopped nine players from travelling to India.

Asked about the incident, Gurusinha said, "It is not a case of minister not being happy with them. We had four days of holidays and the processes was missed (so they were not being cleared). Nothing else. Same team we selected. Nothing was changed. Small hiccup. It was due to four days of holidays."

Published Date: Dec 09, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 09, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 17: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 1

More Stories

See all