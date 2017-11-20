India vs Sri Lanka: Test cricket, you beauty! Twittwerati reacts to thrilling finish to Kolkata Test
Twitterati hailed Test cricket after India and Sri Lanka produced a thriller in the first Test in Kolkata
FirstCricket Staff,
Nov, 20 2017
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3767
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6379
|120
|3
|Australia
|5948
|114
|4
|England
|6156
|114
|5
|New Zealand
|5432
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|2
|New Zealand
|1925
|120
|3
|West Indies
|2395
|120
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|India
|2965
|119
India and Sri Lanka produced a thrilling finale in the first Test in Kolkata. The game eventually ended in a draw, but not before the hosts gave the visitors a real scare in the final session of the match by claiming seven Sri Lanka wickets in their final innings.
The game seemed set for a draw ever since the first two days of the Test match saw minimum action due to rains in Kolkata. But both teams displayed great skills with the bat and ball at different stages of the game to eke out a result in the match. In the end, it was India who got close to winning the Test only for bad light to stop the play early on the final day ending their hopes of grabbing that improbable victory.
However, the fans who were left disappointed with less action on the first two days, got something to cheer about as the game got interesting in the end. As the cliche goes, cricket was the real winner and Twitter was quick to rejoice the charm that the longest form of the game brings with it. Here's how social media reacted to the first India-Sri Lanka Test in Kolkata.
Published Date:
Nov 20, 2017
| Updated Date: Nov 20, 2017
