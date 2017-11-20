India vs Sri Lanka: Test cricket, you beauty! Twittwerati reacts to thrilling finish to Kolkata Test

India and Sri Lanka produced a thrilling finale in the first Test in Kolkata. The game eventually ended in a draw, but not before the hosts gave the visitors a real scare in the final session of the match by claiming seven Sri Lanka wickets in their final innings.

The game seemed set for a draw ever since the first two days of the Test match saw minimum action due to rains in Kolkata. But both teams displayed great skills with the bat and ball at different stages of the game to eke out a result in the match. In the end, it was India who got close to winning the Test only for bad light to stop the play early on the final day ending their hopes of grabbing that improbable victory.

However, the fans who were left disappointed with less action on the first two days, got something to cheer about as the game got interesting in the end. As the cliche goes, cricket was the real winner and Twitter was quick to rejoice the charm that the longest form of the game brings with it. Here's how social media reacted to the first India-Sri Lanka Test in Kolkata.

The spirit of the Indian bowling in the 26.3 overs in the 4th innings was something which will make everyone feel proud. Bhuvi and Shami were brilliant. All the best for the 2nd Test. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 20, 2017

Inspite of rain washing out more than 180 overs,this was Test Match Cricket at it's best. Bhuvi and Shami were simply outstanding. Was a delight to watch an exhibition of top class bowling. #IndvSL — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 20, 2017

Drawn Test but big moral victory for India. Spirited fightback — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 20, 2017

Enjoyed @NiroshanDikka attitude and antics this afternoon. Good test match.. well played @imVkohli. Looking forward to the next one.👏👏 — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) November 20, 2017

Really good effort from Suranga Lakamal. With helping conditions this guy is as good as any one in world cricket. Very skilful bowler.. — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) November 20, 2017

Great fightback by India in Kolkata and an excellent match for their pacers. Never before had they taken 17 wickets in a home Test. #IndvSL — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) November 20, 2017

And lights.... epic finish. Test cricket you beauty! #IndvSL — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) November 20, 2017

Rain in the first two days, nice swing bowling from both sides, counter-attacking captain's knock and the final bloom from the Indian pacers. Mouthwatering Test #INDvSL — Anand Subramaniam (@28anand) November 20, 2017

Hats off to @SGanguly99 and co for producing such a wonderful wicket. Spiced up the Test. Think India will win it easily in remaining Tests.#IndvSL — Harshit Anand (@imHarshitAnand) November 20, 2017

That moment when the Indian Skipper asks the Eden Gardens crowd to get behind the bowlers #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/i9KqZbsFTZ — BCCI (@BCCI) November 20, 2017