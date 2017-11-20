First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in IND | 1st Test Nov 16, 2017
IND Vs SL
India drew with Sri Lanka
NZ in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 07, 2017
IND Vs NZ
India beat New Zealand by 6 runs
The Ashes | 23 Nov 2017
AUS vs ENG
Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane
SL in IND | 24 Nov 2017
IND vs SL
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Sri Lanka: Test cricket, you beauty! Twittwerati reacts to thrilling finish to Kolkata Test

Twitterati hailed Test cricket after India and Sri Lanka produced a thriller in the first Test in Kolkata

FirstCricket Staff, Nov, 20 2017

India and Sri Lanka produced a thrilling finale in the first Test in Kolkata.  The game eventually ended in a draw, but not before the hosts gave the visitors a real scare in the final session of the match by claiming seven Sri Lanka wickets in their final innings.

The game seemed set for a draw ever since the first two days of the Test match saw minimum action due to rains in Kolkata. But both teams displayed great skills with the bat and ball at different stages of the game to eke out a result in the match. In the end, it was India who got close to winning the Test only for bad light to stop the play early on the final day ending their hopes of grabbing that improbable victory.

However, the fans who were left disappointed with less action on the first two days, got something to cheer about as the game got interesting in the end. As the cliche goes, cricket was the real winner and Twitter was quick to rejoice the charm that the longest form of the game brings with it. Here's how social media reacted to the first India-Sri Lanka Test in Kolkata.

Published Date: Nov 20, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 20, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 13: Here's what the doctor has to say about pre and post-natal care — Part 1

More Stories

See all