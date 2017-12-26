India vs Sri Lanka T20I series stats review: From Rohit Sharma’s incredible knock in Indore to hosts' fantastic run in 2017

Sri Lanka gave some fight in Tests and ODIs but the T20I series was one-sided affair as India won it by 3-0.

Indian spinners showed their calibre in all three T20Is while skipper Rohit Sharma displayed his class once again in the second T20I. Lokesh Rahul proved himself once again as an opener although the format was different. However, the biggest gain from the series was for India was Jaydev Unadkat. It was a perfect second-coming for him. He used his variations pretty well and won Man of the Series award.

It was a forgettable series for Sri Lanka as no one took a responsibility to finish the match for them in the first two T20Is. It can be a learning curve for them but it’s about the time that they should start winning matches in international cricket to remain competitive.

“Any tour to India is going to be tough. From an education point of view and our players point of view, I think everyone will leave from here a better player. They'll now understand mentally what they need to improve or physically what they need to work on,” Sri Lankan coach Nic Pothas told after the third T20I played at Mumbai.

It was a dream year for India as they won almost everything but their real challenge will begin from the tour of South Africa starting on 5 January.

Let’s look at some important records broken and created during the T20I series between India and Sri Lanka:

Yuzvendra Chahal is now the highest wicket-taker in T20Is in 2017 after picking up eight wickets in the series against Sri Lanka. He picked up consecutive four-fors in the first two T20Is played at Cuttack and Indore respectively.

Rohit Sharma is one of the seven players to win 50 matches as a captain in T20 cricket. MS Dhoni holds the record of winning most matches as a captain in T20 cricket.

India won the first T20I played at Cuttack by 93 runs which was their biggest winning margin by runs in T20Is. They won the second T20I played at Indore by 88 runs which was their third biggest winning margin in T20Is.

MS Dhoni became the second wicket-keeper to affect 200-plus dismissals in T20 cricket after Kamran Akmal.

Yuzvendra Chahal is the only Indian player to take three four-fors in T20Is.

No other batsman has scored a century in fewer balls than Rohit Sharma in T20Is. David Miller also scored a century in 35 balls against Bangladesh at Potchefstroom in 2017.

Rohit Sharma is the only captain to hit 10 sixes in a T20I innings.

Rohit Sharma is the only Indian player to hit 10 or more sixes in both an ODI and T20I innings.

Rohit Sharma became the fifth player to hit two centuries in T20Is.

Rohit Sharma’s 118 runs against Sri Lanka at Indore in the second T20I was the highest individual score by an Indian in T20Is.

Rohit Sharma now is at the third place in the list of Indian players hitting most sixes in international cricket.

Rohit Sharma hit 65 sixes from 32 matches in 2017 which is the most by a player in a calendar year in international cricket.

India hit 21 sixes in the second T20I against Sri Lanka played at Indore which is the joint most by any team in a T20I match.

In the second T20I played at Indore, the total of 31 sixes were hit which is now the second most in a T20I match.

India’s total of 260/5 against Sri Lanka in the second T20I played at Indore was the joint second highest in T20Is.

Washington Sundar made his debut in the third T20I played at Mumbai and is now the youngest debutant for India in T20Is.

India won 37 matches in 2017 which is the second most by any team in a calendar year in international cricket.