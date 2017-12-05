India vs Sri Lanka: Suranga Lakmal vomits in first session as pollution continues to dominate Delhi Test

New Delhi: Fast bowler Suranga Lakmal vomited on the ground Tuesday as New Delhi's pollution again took centrestage during the third Test between India and Sri Lanka.

Amid the toxic haze that engulfed the stadium for a fourth day, the Sri Lankan paceman looked sick and pale as he returned to the dressing room after bowling just three overs.

Sri Lanka have protested about the New Delhi air, but the visitors did not immediately comment on the cause of Lakmal's illness.

Coach Nic Pothas said Sri Lankan players had vomited in the dressing room on Sunday because of the pollution.

Lakmal — who dismissed opener Murali Vijay in the morning session before illness forced him off — returned to bowl another four overs before lunch on the fourth day of the final Test.

Nine Sri Lankan players apart from the wicketkeeper and the bowler wore face masks as they braved the hazardous air at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium.

The website of the US embassy in New Delhi showed the air quality index at 398, 15 times the World Health Organization's safe limit. Conditions were worse on Monday.

India meanwhile moved to 51 for two at lunch, stretching their second innings lead to 214 runs. Shikhar Dhawan, on 15, and Cheteshwar Pujara, on 17, were batting at the break.

The poor form of Ajinkya Rahane, promoted to number three in the batting order, continued as he fell to Dilruwan Perera for 10.

Earlier, Sri Lanka were dismissed for 373, conceding a 163-run lead after India declared at 536 for seven.

Indian paceman Ishant Sharma and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed three wickets each.

But it was the hazardous smog in one of the world's most polluted cities that again dominated proceedings.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on late Monday that New Delhi could be left off future fixture lists during the winter season when pollution in the region peaks.

BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary said venues would be reconsidered "in view of the situation which was encountered in the last two to three days."

"The BCCI has been sensitive on the smog and fog matter over the years," he added.