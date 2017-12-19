First Cricket
India vs Sri Lanka stats review: From Rohit Sharma’s many milestones to hosts' unstoppable run in ODIs

India have won eight consecutive bilateral ODI series since June 2016 which is the joint second-most consecutive bilateral ODI series wins for a team.

Umang Pabari, Dec, 19 2017

India were in a predicament after losing the first ODI badly against Sri Lanka but then Rohit Sharma showed that he is a master when it comes to hitting double tons in ODIs and India wrapped up the series in some style in Visakhapatnam.

India’s defeat in the first ODI was comprehensive, but it was a game in which Sri Lanka bowled well more than the Indian batsmen not playing to their potential. The ODI series saw India giving chances to Shreyas Iyer and Washington Sundar. Iyer was probably the find of the series for India, hitting two fifty-plus scores, and can be India’s long-term No 4 batsman once Virat Kohli returns. Sundar also played decent cricket in his debut ODI in Mohali.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma after scoring a double century during the second ODI of the series against Sri Lanka in Mohali. AP

Indian captain Rohit Sharma after scoring a double century during the second ODI of the series against Sri Lanka in Mohali. AP

“The batting of Shreyas Iyer was a big positive. He showed a lot of intent. The way he came out and batted was brilliant. We never felt from the outside that he has played only a couple of games. We felt that he has already been there for a long time. He batted fearlessly and got the result he wanted,” Rohit told at the post-match presentation in Visakhapatnam.

Shikhar Dhawan seems like can hit the ball even in his sleep against the Sri Lankan bowlers. He has already scored 1,000-plus runs against them in this calendar year. Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav once again showed that they can pick up wickets in the middle overs while the Indian pacers also contributed when needed.

Sri Lanka have to introspect and find answers to a number of questions if they have to become competitive in the shorter versions of the game. The performances of Suranga Lakmal and Angelo Mathews were the only positives for them.

Let’s look at the records created and broken during the recently-concluded ODI series:

Rohit, who was named the Indian captain for the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka in the absence of Kohli, had played 171 matches before leading India in ODIs. It is the second-most by any Indian player.

sl-graph-1-list

MS Dhoni achieved yet another feat during the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala as he became the second wicket-keeper to score 16,000-plus runs in international cricket after Kumar Sangakkara.

sl-graph-2-list

No Indian batsman could score more than 20 runs except Dhoni in Dharamsala, as a result of which India were bowled out for 112. It was their third-lowest total ever at home in ODIs.

sl-graph-3-list

Sri Lanka played some quality cricket in Dharamsala and defeated India by seven wickets and India’s defeat with 176 balls remaining was their biggest mnargin of defeat in ODIs in terms of balls remaining.

sl-graph-4-list

It was a bold move by the Indian team management to include Sundar in the team for the second ODI at Mohali, and he became the seventh youngest player to make a debut for India in ODIs.

sl-graph-5-list

Only one Indian pair has now added more century opening stands than Dhawan and Rohit (12) in ODIs. The record is held by none other than Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar (21).

sl-graph-6-list

Nuwan Pradeep conceded 106 runs in the second ODI which is now the most by a Sri Lankan bowler in this format and it is also the joint third-most for any bowler in an ODI.

sl-graph-7-list

India’s total of 392/4 in Mohali was their fifth highest at home in ODIs.

sl-graph-8-list

Kohli and Rohit hold the top-two positions in the list of players scoring the most number of runs in ODIs this year.

sl-graph-9-list

Dhawan became the second fastest Indian to score 4,000 runs in ODIs, achieving the feat in 95 innings.

sl-graph-10-list

He is also only the second player to score 1,000-plus runs against Sri Lanka in international cricket in a calendar year. He has amassed 1,033 runs against Sri Lanka from 16 international innings this year.

sl-graph-11-list

India have won eight consecutive bilateral ODI series since June 2016 which is the joint second-most consecutive bilateral ODI series wins for a team.

sl-graph-12-list

Published Date: Dec 19, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 19, 2017

