India vs Sri Lanka: SLC chief Thilanga Sumathipala rejects call for his resignation from Arjuna Ranatunga

Avinash Ramachandran, Aug, 29 2017

Colombo: The President of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Thilanga Sumathipala has refused to heed the call for resignation from the legendary captain Arjuna Ranatunga.

"There is no need to resign, the administration is not at fault for the teams poor showing," Sumathipala said on Tuesday

Ranatunga, the current minister of Petroleum, said he had written to both the President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe that they should intervene to put Sri Lanka's cricketing fortunes back in order.

Sri Lanka Cricket President, Thilanga Sumathipala speaks during a press conference in Colombo on July 6, 2016. Sri Lanka's cricket board said it will seek compensation from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) over the wrongful suspension of wicket keeper Kusal Perera. Perera was suspended during Sri Lanka's tour of New Zealand last December after WADA said he had tested positive for a banned substance, a finding the laboratory later revised. / AFP PHOTO / LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI

File image of Sri Lanka Cricket President Thilanga Sumathipala. AFP

He demanded the sacking of the Sumathipala administration and appointment of an interim committee to run SLC.

Sri Lanka lost the Test series 0-3 to India and are currently 0-3 down in the five-match ODI series. If they lose the next two games, they will have to play in a qualifying round for the 2019 World Cup, to be held in England.

Crowd trouble erupted at the last two ODIs with angry fans throwing bottles on to the field and holding up play.

Sumathipala, the current deputy speaker in national parliament, was elected to head the SLC in 2016 after a long reign by politically appointed interim committees.

Sumathipala said his administration has laid long term plans to resurrect the country's cricket but it will take 3-4 more years to yield results.

Ranatunga claims that Sumathipala's administration is responsible for dwindling cricketing fortunes, where Sri Lanka has slid in all three ICC rankings.

Sports minister Dayasiri Jayasekera announced last week plans to have a two-day brain storming of all stake holders to assess where Sri Lanka had gone wrong.

Former greats. Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardena, are of the view that Sri Lanka's first class system needs a revamp with a four-day provincial tournament to be competed by the cream of national cricketers.

They feel that the present system, with too many mediocre teams taking part, does not contribute to producing players of high quality.

Sumathipala's administration is accused of encouraging more clubs to participate in the first-class tournament with the aim of winning votes in election to SLC.

Not even the President or the Prime Minister could contest SLC elections and win, the voting system is so corrupt, Ranatunga claimed.

Published Date: Aug 29, 2017 | Updated Date: Aug 29, 2017

