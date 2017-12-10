First Cricket
India vs Sri Lanka: Skipper Rohit Sharma says hosts' performance in 1st ODI an 'eye opener' for team

Rohit also said he was not surprised by Dhoni's effort, adding that he knows what needs to be done in such conditions.

PTI, Dec, 10 2017

Dharamsala: Indian batsmen came a cropper under pace-friendly conditions, captain Rohit Sharma to say that the forgettable performance against Sri Lanka in the first ODI is an eye-opener for the home team.

"We were not up to the mark with the bat. 70-80 runs more and it would have been a different ball game. It is important to thrive in these conditions and come out good. It is an eye opener for all of us," said Rohit at the post-match presentation ceremony after a seven-wicket loss to Lanka.

File image of Rohit Sharma. AFP

India collapsed to 112 all out and Sri Lanka completed the chase in just 20.4 overs. MS Dhoni was the lone Indian batsman who was up to the challenge, hitting a gritty 65.

Rohit said he was not surprised by Dhoni's effort.

"He knows what to do in these conditions. I was not surprised. Someone batting with him would have made a big difference. There was still something in the pitch when we were bowling, but 112 was not enough runs on the board."

Asked about his ODI captaincy debut in the absence of Virat Kohli, Rohit said: "Not such a great experience. Nobody likes to be on the losing side. We have to focus on the coming back in two games and come as hard as possible."

Sri Lanka captain Thisara Perera praised his bowlers though he thought the surface was a tough one to bat on.

"Firstly we need to give 200 per cent credit to our bowlers; they did everything right for us, bowling in the right areas and right length."

"Their discipline was excellent and that was the reason for our success. This was an unplayable wicket, we did not expect this. We thought around 250-260 but when we were bowling itself we realised that we had to keep them under 220," said Perera.

Published Date: Dec 10, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 10, 2017

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

