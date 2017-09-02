First Cricket
India vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan flies home to attend to ailing mother; will miss remainder of tour

PTI, Sep, 02 2017

Colombo: In-form opener Shikhar Dhawan will not be a part of India's final ODI and lone T20 international after he left for India to attend to his ailing mother, the BCCI said on Saturday.

Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot during the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka in Dambulla. AP

"Mr Dhawan's mother is stable and is recovering well at the moment," BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary was quoted as saying in the release.

The selection committee has decided not to name any replacement as only two matches are left. There are already two back-up openers in the side in KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane.

Dhawan, who has been in prime form from the start of the Champions Trophy, was highest run-getter in the Test series and has also scored 132 in the opening ODI of the ongoing series.

Published Date: Sep 02, 2017 | Updated Date: Sep 02, 2017

