India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma's third ODI double ton powers India to 392/4 in Mohali

Rohit, who belted an unbeaten 153-ball 208, comprising 13 fours and 12 sixes, was engaged in two big partnerships - 115 runs for the opening wicket with Shikhar Dhawan and then 213 for the second wicket with rookie Shreyas Iyer.

IANS, Dec, 13 2017

Mohali: Skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front with his third ODI double century to help India post a mammoth 392/4 against Sri Lanka in the second One-day International (ODI) at the Punjab Cricket Association's IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday.

Indian Rohit Sharma celebrates his third ODI double century in the second match of the series against Sri Lanka in Mohali. AP

Rohit, who belted an unbeaten 153-ball 208, comprising 13 fours and 12 sixes, was engaged in two big partnerships – 115 runs for the opening wicket with Shikhar Dhawan (68 off 67; 4x9) and then 213 for the second wicket with rookie Shreyas Iyer (88 off 70; 4x9, 2x6).

Coming into the match, the Mumbaikar was the only batsman to have hit two double tons. He got to the landmark in 151 balls when he stole two runs after nudging a full length delivery off his counterpart Thisara Perera in the final over of the innings.

Published Date: Dec 13, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 13, 2017

