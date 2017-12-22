India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma’s batting is violation of bowlers’ human rights, Twitter reacts to record-breaking ton

Sri Lanka are used to be at the receiving end of Rohit Sharma's brilliance, but happenings at Indore where the stand-in Indian skipper slammed 118 off 42 deliveries took the Islanders' sufferings to an altogether different level. Opening the innings in the second T20I, Rohit smashed the joint-quickest hundred in the format as he took just 35 deliveries to reach three figures.
The Mumbai-batsmen hammered 12 boundaries and 10 sixes in a knock that left the Sri Lankan bowlers scrapping for shelter as Rohit showed no signs of relenting until he was eventually dismissed by Dushmantha Chameera.
The innings though propelled India to a mammoth score of 260/5 and ensured that the packed house at the Holkar stadium got their money worth. Fans, experts and pundits ran out of adjectives to describe Rohit's blistering knock but didn't shy away from pouring praise on the Indian captain.
Just like the Sri Lankan attack, Rohit sent Twitter into meltdown and here are the best reactions on social media.
It took us longer to write this tweet than it took Rohit to complete his century. 1⃣0⃣0⃣ off 3⃣5⃣ balls - joint-fastest in T20I history! Paytm #INDvSL — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 22, 2017
Dec 22, 2017
