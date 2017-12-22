India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma’s batting is violation of bowlers’ human rights, Twitter reacts to record-breaking ton

Sri Lanka are used to be at the receiving end of Rohit Sharma's brilliance, but happenings at Indore where the stand-in Indian skipper slammed 118 off 42 deliveries took the Islanders' sufferings to an altogether different level. Opening the innings in the second T20I, Rohit smashed the joint-quickest hundred in the format as he took just 35 deliveries to reach three figures.

The Mumbai-batsmen hammered 12 boundaries and 10 sixes in a knock that left the Sri Lankan bowlers scrapping for shelter as Rohit showed no signs of relenting until he was eventually dismissed by Dushmantha Chameera.

The innings though propelled India to a mammoth score of 260/5 and ensured that the packed house at the Holkar stadium got their money worth. Fans, experts and pundits ran out of adjectives to describe Rohit's blistering knock but didn't shy away from pouring praise on the Indian captain.

Just like the Sri Lankan attack, Rohit sent Twitter into meltdown and here are the best reactions on social media.

Hitman at it again. Clean and powerful hitting at it's best. Take a bow brother. Double it up now. @ImRo45 #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/k3z00KqYNP — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) December 22, 2017

a 💯 in 35 , 👏🏼the #Hitman keeps pushing the bar, how much is going to be enough 👌🏻💪🏽🙏🏻🏏....!! — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) December 22, 2017

118 runs 43 balls 12 fours 10 sixes 274.41 strike rate 1 incredible innings Bravo @ImRo45!#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/ixZH9ZeXq0 — ICC (@ICC) December 22, 2017

Rohit Sharma’s batting looked like violation of bowlers’ human rights. What an innings!! — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) December 22, 2017

Everytime you think you have seen it all, you see something incredible. Today, Rohit Sharma has shown us that. I admit I am gasping. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 22, 2017

Wake up @henrygayle, @ImRo45 has displaced you as T20s tonker-in-chief! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 22, 2017

Rohit Sharma is India's greatest finisher. He can finish a game in one inning. #IndvSL — cricBC (@cricBC) December 22, 2017

118 - Rohit Sharma's 118 off 43 balls against Sri Lanka is the highest ever T20I score posted for India. Feast. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/zPB9vDncxN — OptaJim (@OptaJim) December 22, 2017

Power, style, finesse, placement, class, timing - you name it! 🙌@ImRo45's record-breaking 💯 had it all. His 1⃣1⃣8⃣ is the highest score by an Indian batsman in a T20I.#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/VsaeJaYhGY — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 22, 2017

Highest individual scores by INDIAN captains in T20I cricket: 97* - ROHIT SHARMA v SL, Today

82 - Virat Kohli vs SL, 2017

72* - Suresh Raina vs ZIM, 2010#INDvSL — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) December 22, 2017

Rohit Sharma's 8 sixes in this innings is now the most by a captain in a T20I match. #INDvSL — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) December 22, 2017

So This is Christmas ... the lights are on in the crowd... Fireworks from Rohit and Rahul ... and SL showcasing the spirit of giving #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/1R03pfqh65 — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) December 22, 2017

It took us longer to write this tweet than it took Rohit to complete his century. 1⃣0⃣0⃣ off 3⃣5⃣ balls - joint-fastest in T20I history! Paytm #INDvSL — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 22, 2017

This Is What Rohit Sharma Did To Sri Lanka 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9ja5fkIqvX — Yash (@imyash19) December 22, 2017