SL in IND | 3rd ODI Dec 17, 2017
IND Vs SL
India beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets
The Ashes | 3rd Test Dec 14, 2017
AUS Vs ENG
Australia beat England by an innings and 41 runs
WI in NZ | 20 Dec 2017
NZ vs WI
Cobham Oval (New), Whangarei
SL in IND | 20 Dec 2017
IND vs SL
Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma returns to top five in ICC ODI batsmen rankings after Mohali double ton

Indian opener Rohit Sharma's third career double-hundred in the just-concluded series against Sri Lanka has pushed him up two spots to fifth in the latest ICC ODI Player Rankings among batsmen.

PTI, Dec, 18 2017

Dubai: Indian opener Rohit Sharma's third career double-hundred in the just-concluded series against Sri Lanka has pushed him up two spots to fifth in the latest ICC ODI Player Rankings among batsmen.

It's the first time that Rohit has crossed the 800-point mark as he ended the three-match ODI series which India won 2 -1 with 816 points.

Rohit Sharma slammed an unbeaten 208 in the second ODI at Mohali. AP

Though he has enjoyed a career-high ranking of third in February 2016, he reached a personal high of 825 points after the second match in Mohali when he struck an unbeaten 208, his third ODI double-century.

Rohit's opening partner Shikhar Dhawan, named 'Player of the Series', too has gained one slot to reach 14th position after aggregating 168 runs including an unbeaten 100 in Visakhapatnam. Dhawan had slammed 68 in the second match, figuring in a 115-run opening stand with Rohit.

Virat Kohli, who rested himself from the Sri Lanka series, still leads the batting chart with 876 points, ahead of South African AB de Villiers (872).

Among the bowlers, Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has moved up 23 places to take 28th place after finishing with six wickets in the series. Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav has moved up 16 places to take a career-best 56th slot while all-rounder Hardik Pandya has gained 10 slots to also reach a career-best 45th position.

For Sri Lanka, Upul Tharanga has gained 15 places to reach 36th position among batsmen with his current tally of 571 points, his highest in five years. Niroshan Dickwella has gained seven places to take 37th position.

Pace bowler Suranga Lakmal (up 14 places to 22nd) and all-rounder Angelo Mathews (up nine places to 45th) have moved up in the list for bowlers.

There has been no change of positions in the ICC ODI Team Rankings. India (second with 119 points) could have overtaken South Africa (121) to take top position with a 3-0 win against Sri Lanka but that was ruled out early as they lost the opening match on a seaming track in Dharamsala.

Published Date: Dec 18, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 18, 2017

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

