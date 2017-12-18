India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma returns to top five in ICC ODI batsmen rankings after Mohali double ton

Dubai: Indian opener Rohit Sharma's third career double-hundred in the just-concluded series against Sri Lanka has pushed him up two spots to fifth in the latest ICC ODI Player Rankings among batsmen.

It's the first time that Rohit has crossed the 800-point mark as he ended the three-match ODI series which India won 2 -1 with 816 points.

Though he has enjoyed a career-high ranking of third in February 2016, he reached a personal high of 825 points after the second match in Mohali when he struck an unbeaten 208, his third ODI double-century.

Rohit's opening partner Shikhar Dhawan, named 'Player of the Series', too has gained one slot to reach 14th position after aggregating 168 runs including an unbeaten 100 in Visakhapatnam. Dhawan had slammed 68 in the second match, figuring in a 115-run opening stand with Rohit.

Virat Kohli, who rested himself from the Sri Lanka series, still leads the batting chart with 876 points, ahead of South African AB de Villiers (872).

Among the bowlers, Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has moved up 23 places to take 28th place after finishing with six wickets in the series. Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav has moved up 16 places to take a career-best 56th slot while all-rounder Hardik Pandya has gained 10 slots to also reach a career-best 45th position.

For Sri Lanka, Upul Tharanga has gained 15 places to reach 36th position among batsmen with his current tally of 571 points, his highest in five years. Niroshan Dickwella has gained seven places to take 37th position.

Pace bowler Suranga Lakmal (up 14 places to 22nd) and all-rounder Angelo Mathews (up nine places to 45th) have moved up in the list for bowlers.

There has been no change of positions in the ICC ODI Team Rankings. India (second with 119 points) could have overtaken South Africa (121) to take top position with a 3-0 win against Sri Lanka but that was ruled out early as they lost the opening match on a seaming track in Dharamsala.