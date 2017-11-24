First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PNG and SCO in UAE | 1st ODI Nov 24, 2017
PNG Vs SCO
Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 6 wickets
SL in IND | 1st Test Nov 16, 2017
IND Vs SL
India drew with Sri Lanka
PNG and SCO in UAE | 25 Nov 2017
PNG vs SCO
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
WI in NZ | 01 Dec 2017
NZ vs WI
Basin Reserve, Wellington
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Sri Lanka: Ravindra Jadeja not worried about his spot in team ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin for South Africa series

India are most likely to field only one spinner in the Test matches in South Africa but left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja is not worried if he would be able to get that spot by beating Ravichandran Ashwin

PTI, Nov, 24 2017

Nagpur: India are most likely to field only one spinner in the Test matches in South Africa but left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja is not worried if he would be able to get that spot by beating Ravichandran Ashwin.

Jadeja (3/51) along with Ashwin (4/67) played a major role in bowling out Sri Lanka for just 205 on the first day of the second Test.

India's Ravindra Jadeja was adjudged Man of the Match in the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka. AP

India's Ravindra Jadeja was adjudged Man of the Match in the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka. AP

When asked if he was the captain, then who he would have chosen between him and Ashwin in the playing XI for South Africa Tests, the jovial Jadeja replied: "

"Yeh bhi koi puchne ki baat hain (Is this a question that you even need to ask?), his reply had everyone laughing. " If I am the captain, I will not even give the ball to anyone (laughs). I will keep bowling from one end.

Then on a serious note, he said: "It all depends on teams balance and what it wants. At times on overseas tours, we assess if there are more left-handers or right-handers in the opposition and accordingly, the team's composition is set.

Aware that one among him, Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav will feature in the playing XI, Jadeja said that he can only control things which are in his hand.

"I can only control the controllable. When I get an opportunity, I will try to do well. What is not in my control, there is no point thinking about it. When I get a chance to play in South Africa, I will try to do well.

"When I got a chance the last time, I played the second Test after Ashwin played the first. That's why I said that teams combination will depend on the composition of the opposition.

Jadeja was satisfied that he could bowl disciplined line on a strip where there was not much help for the bowlers.

"There was a lot of help from the wicket there (Kolkata) so you guys must have felt that every ball will yield a wicket but that was not the case here because this wicket had grass but not the bounce or swing or the overcast conditions of Kolkata. That's why we did not get much help but the two (Ishant and Yadav) bowled well in the first session."

Ashwin was seen bowling round the wicket and that's how he got Dinesh Chandimal leg before trying to reverse sweep and Dasun Shanaka with an angular delivery.

"If there is nothing in the wicket for spinners, then its good to try something different. Over the wicket or round the wicket, just try and create chances. That's what he was doing.

On his own bowling, Jadeja said: "I was very happy as to how I bowled today. There was no help from the wicket and I was looking to bowl in right areas.

India have gone with only four specialist bowlers in this Test and for Jadeja, it is important to get 20 wickets irrespective of whether you play four or five bowlers.

The five-bowler combination means if we need to get 20 wickets, then you need bowlers to do that. Even if you score 700 or 800 runs, if you cant take 20 wickets, you won't win the match. It's important that you have all options like all-rounders, bowlers, to utilize them as per conditions.

Published Date: Nov 24, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 24, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 14: Here's what the doctor has to say about pre and post-natal care — Part 2

More Stories

See all