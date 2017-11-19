India vs Sri Lanka: Rangana Herath credits pacers for giving visitors big lead, rues lack of turn on Kolkata wicket

Kolkata: Sri Lanka left-arm spinner Rangana Herath credited the pacers for their brilliant performance which enabled the batsmen take the team to reasonable total and gain a substantial first-innings lead of 122 runs.

"The whole credit should go to the pacers. Compared to the first two days, the wicket was much better today and that's why I got some runs; luckily we got a 122-run lead," the 39-year-old said.

His knock of 67 went a long way in Sri Lanka getting a lead of over 120 runs.

"I just tried to stay positive and look to play some shots," he said about his 105-ball knock.

Sri Lanka replied strongly with 294 after India were bowled out for 172 in their first innings. But at the close of play of day four, India were at a comfortable 171/1 after a 166-run opening partnership between Shikhar Dhawan (94) and KL Rahul (73 batting).

"It is a much better wicket compared to the past two days. We still have one day to go. It is going to be a good game of cricket."

The world's leading wicket-taker in Tests among left-arm spinners, however, returned disappointed with the ball as he went wicketless in his 10 overs, and conceding 41 runs.

"As a spinner, I can't say I felt good bowling on this wicket. You would always like to see some turn. I don't see much turn here. When you get into the fourth innings, I hope there would be some assistance for spinners," he concluded.