India vs Sri Lanka, only T20I: When and where to watch, coverage on TV and live streaming

FirstCricket Staff, Sep, 06 2017

High on confidence after making a clean sweep of the three-match Test series and the five-match One-Day International (ODI) series, dominant India will look to outclassing Sri Lanka in the one-off Twenty20 International (T20I) at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday.

The Virat Kohli-led India side, which landed in the Emerald Isle in July, thumped the hosts 5-0 in the five-match ODIs out-manoeuvering them in all departments of the game. Prior to the 50-over format, India registered a whitewash in the three-match Test series 3-0.

India captain Virat Kohli will aim to end the Sri Lanka tour with a clean sheet. AP

The visitors will look to continuing on their fine form in the shortest format of the game also. With hard-hitting batsmen like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Hardik Pandya in their ranks, they would look to setting up a massive target against the opposition bowling.

For Sri Lanka, captain Upul Tharanga, who will lead his side for the first time in T20I since Angelo Mathews resigned in July, will hope to debut as skipper with a win.

Sri Lanka will aim to restore some pride after losses in the ODI and Test series. They have come under heavy criticism from their fans.

When and where will the only T20I between India and Sri Lanka be played?

India will play Sri Lanka in the only T20I at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium on 6 September.

How do I watch the India vs Sri Lanka clash live?

The match will be broadcast live on television on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Ten 3.

When will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the match will start at 7 pm IST.

Where can I follow the match online?

The match will be streamed online on sonyliv.com.

With inputs from IANS

Published Date: Sep 06, 2017 | Updated Date: Sep 06, 2017

