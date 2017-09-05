India vs Sri Lanka, ODI stats wrap: From MS Dhoni's milestones to visitors' rare overseas whitewash

Sri Lanka squandered the opportunity of qualifying directly into ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 by allowing India to win the ODI series 5-0, which further rubbed salt into their wounds after the 3-0 whitewash in the Test series.

India had the momentum with them before coming into the series and they maintained it throughout, and substantiated its importance once again. On the contrary, Sri Lanka have to find myriad reasons over their defeat as it was the first time that they were whitewashed in a five-match ODI series at home.

Sri Lanka’s struggle on the field in the home ODI series looked more difficult than an immigrant who moved to a new country recently. They tried to find solutions after every match, but their problem became even more complex than physics as they lost players due to injuries on a consistent basis. The number of captains that they used in the series were more than an average engineering students’ backlogs. The time has come for them to come out from their transition period as early as possible and show the world that they are here to stay in international cricket.

Virat Kohli was as impeccable as his team was, as both broke records during the series. It was a dream outing for the visitors. The experienced openers performed, a captain and a former captain shone, bowlers got the results and India augmented their bench strength. The 'Men in Blue' do not like dawdling as they have already begun their preparation for the next World Cup by giving chances to a few players who do not often find themselves in the main event.

“The best thing is transparency. We address it and tell them that this is a bunch of 20-25 people who will make the probable for the World Cup and everyone has an equal opportunity to be tested at different stages," said Kohli after the whitewash.

"Till the World Cup, we have what 42 matches, 37 now if I am not wrong, so yeah we will have to keep trying different players and try the best combinations for us. And we will have to give that combination a long run before we settle into the World Cup.

"So everyone understands where we stand as a team, you have to appreciate that and accept that because it is about the larger picture, it is not about who is sitting out and who is playing, it is about focusing on a very big tournament,"added Kohli.

"I am quite lucky that I have a bunch of players that do not oppose anything that the management and me as captain address to them. It makes my job a lot more easier,” Virat Kohli added when asked about future series’ and players’ rotation after the fifth ODI.

India became the first visiting team to win four consecutive bilateral ODI series’ in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka needs to remember before preparing for another series what Alan Cohen once said,“There is virtue in work and there is virtue in rest. Use both and overlook neither.” On the other hand, India would like to dominate Australia at home in their upcoming series.

Let’s look at all the records created and broken in the ODI series played between India and Sri Lanka.

Shikhar Dhawan missed out on becoming the second batsman after Javed Miandad to score seven consecutive fifty-plus scores against a team in ODIs. Javed Miandad scored seven consecutive fifty-plus scores against England between 1985 and 1987.

Shikhar Dhawan is the only Indian batsman to score six consecutive fifty-plus scores against a team in ODIs and he is also the only batsman to score six consecutive fifty-plus scores against Sri Lanka in ODIs.

Shikhar Dhawan’s century in the first ODI played at Dambulla was the 11th of his career and now he is at the fourth place in the list of players scoring 11 centuries in least ODI innings.

The stand of 219 runs between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for the second wicket in the fourth ODI played at Colombo (RPS) is now the highest second wicket stand in ODIs. Interestingly, the pair broke the record of Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan who set a record earlier in the series.

Akila Dananjaya is one of the two spinners to take a six-wicket haul in ODIs in Sri Lanka. The other player is Sanath Jayasuriya who took a six-for against England at Moratuwa in 1993.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and MS Dhoni’s pair is the only pair with atleast a century stand in both ODIs and Tests for the eighth or lower wicket.

MS Dhoni is the proud owner of following two records.

During the third ODI against Sri Lanka played at Pallekele, MS Dhoni went past Mohammed Azharuddin’s tally of 9378 runs to become India’s fourth highest run-getter in ODIs.

Jasprit Bumrah is the ninth Indian player to take consecutive four-fors in ODIs. He achieved the feat against Sri Lanka at Pallekele in the third ODI match.

MS Dhoni is at the first place in the list of wicket-keepers scoring most fifties against an opposition in ODIs along with Kumar Sangakkara.

Virat Kohli became the fastest player to score 2000 runs against Sri Lanka in ODIs during the fourth ODI played at Colombo (RPS).

He is also the youngest batsman to score 2000 runs against an opposition in ODIs. He achieved the milestone at the age of 28 years and 299 days.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s pair is at the second place in the list of pairs with most 150-plus stands in ODIs after adding a double century stand against Sri Lanka played at Colombo (RPS).

India registered their highest ever total in ODIs in Sri Lanka in the fourth ODI. Their previous highest was 363 for five which they made at the same venue in 2009.

Lasith Malinga is the second fastest Sri Lankan player to take 300 wickets in ODIs.

Virat Kohli is now the quickest to score 30 centuries in ODIs. He hit 30 centuries in just 186 innings eclipsing Sachin Tendulkar who did the same in 267 innings.

Virat Kohli has scored eight centuries against Sri Lanka in ODIs which is the joint second most by a player against an opposition in ODIs.

Virat Kohli has scored the joint most no. of centuries in international cricket among Asian captains.

MS Dhoni is the only wicket-keeper to affect 100 stumpings in ODIs. He broke Kumar Sangakkara’s record of 99 stumpings during the fifth ODI played at Colombo (RPS).

Only Sachin Tendulkar has scored more centuries than Virat Kohli in ODIs played outside India among Indian players.

This was only the second time that India affected a whitewash in an away bi-lateral ODI series of five or more matches.

More stats:

— Virat Kohli scored 330 runs from five matches at an average of 110.00 in the recently concluded ODI series against Sri Lanka which is the second most by a visiting batsman in a bi-lateral ODI series played in Sri Lanka.

— Virat Kohli became the fifth Indian captain to score 1000-plus runs in a calendar year in ODIs. He has amassed 1017 runs in 2017 in ODIs at an average of 92.45 so far. The other Indian captains who have achieved the similar feat are Sachin Tendulkar (1997), Mohammed Azharuddin (1998), Sourav Ganguly (2000 and 2002) and MS Dhoni (2008 and 2009).

— MS Dhoni now holds the record of playing most international matches as a wicket-keeper. He has played 468 matches in his career so far as a wicket-keeper. He went past Mark Boucher during the series who had played 467 international matches.

— Jasprit Bumrah took 15 wickets in the series which is the most by a bowler in a bi-lateral ODI series in Sri Lanka. His 15 wickets are also the most by a pace bowler in a bi-lateral ODI series of five or fewer matches.

— Virat Kohli became the second Indian captain to score consecutive centuries in ODIs outside India after Sourav Ganguly who did the same in Kenya in 2000.

— Virat Kohli’s 131 runs in the fourth ODI played at Colombo (RPS) was the joint most by a captain in an ODI in Sri Lanka. Arjuna Ranatunga also scored 131* runs against India as a captain of Sri Lanka at the same venue back in 1997.

— Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s three double century stands in ODIs are now the joint most by a pair in ODIs. There are three other pairs who have also shared three double century stands in ODIs – Gautam Gambhir-Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly-Sachin Tendulkar and Mahela Jayawardene-Upul Tharanga.

— This was the first time that two Indian pacers picked up five-wicket hauls in a same ODI series. Jasprit Bumrah took a five-for in the third ODI while Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up a five-for in the fifth ODI.