India vs Sri Lanka: It's time to allot No 4 spot to MS Dhoni and end ambiguity around the batting position

“We can't talk much about MSD. He is someone who's played and won so many games, so moving forward, in this format, we feel him batting at No 4 will be ideal. For a long time, MS has taken up the role of finishing and we feel it's time for someone else to do the job. MS can play freely in the middle,” India's stand-in skipper, Rohit Sharma, had commented after the hosts brushed aside Sri Lanka in Cuttack in the opening Twenty20 International (T20I) of the series, the prominent highlight of the match being MS Dhoni's promotion to No 4 and his instant success there.

Dhoni had batted after Shreyas Iyer — one position higher than he is used to in T20Is — and looked immensely majestic in his 22-ball 39 that propelled India to 180 after a slightly sluggish scoring rate in the middle-overs.

Dhoni and Manish Pandey put on 68 runs in 33 balls with the former skipper settling in early. He went on to unleash his wrath on the Lankan bowlers in the death overs, and finished off in vintage Dhoni-style with a pompous six off the final ball of India's innings.

Rohit Sharma's words would come as a reassurance to Dhoni fans who have been screaming for his promotion in the batting order.

But haven't we heard this before?

It is definitely not the first time that an Indian skipper had expressed his wish to play Dhoni higher up in the batting order.

“What I’m most happy about is that he (Dhoni) will be able to play free cricket and express himself as the aggressive MS Dhoni we knew when he first came into the team. As a player, responsibility can take that away from you. I think it’s time he enjoys his cricket because he has taken so much burden for the country. I would love to see him bat higher up than he has been for the last few years and totally enjoy his cricket,” Virat Kohli had told bcci.tv soon after he was appointed the permanent limited-overs skipper in January this year.

What unfolded over the course of the year was in complete contrast to Kohli's statements. Dhoni batted at No 5 in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) for majority of the first half of the year, partly true to Kohli's promise of giving him a higher batting position, but in the next half Dhoni was back to being the finisher in the side, mostly at No 6.

Since the Sri Lanka tour in August, in ODIs, Dhoni batted just twice above six, and in both those situations there were less than seven overs left in the innings.

In T20Is, he played once at No 4 in the first half of the year and scored his maiden half-century in the format, at a strike rate of over 150. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), two months after that, when promoted to No 4 for Rising Pune Supergiant against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dhoni smashed a 34-ball 61 studded with three sixes and five fours.

However, in international cricket, he remained stuck below No 4. In fact, he wasn't used at that position since his maiden T20I half-century until at Cuttack two days back.

In between his 56 in February and 39* in Cuttack, Dhoni's scores in the format read: 2, 1*, DNB, 13, 7*, 49 and 0*

Rather disturbing, one would think given that he is a world-class batsman with a style apparently suited to the shortest format of the game. But statistics can sometimes be skewed unless you interpret them correctly.

His only decent contribution in the above list — the 49 against New Zealand in Rajkot — came when Dhoni walked in during the 10th over of the innings and immediately appeared a different batsman. Not surprisingly, the scorecard reflects that he enjoyed the extra time at the crease.

On the other hand, in the other knocks, he had very few balls remaining in the innings when he came to bat. Now, take a glance at Dhoni's 2017 in T20Is with the number of balls remaining in the innings when he came out to bat and the point becomes clearer.

The trend is pretty clear. Out of the five times he has had more than 30 balls left in the innings, Dhoni has faltered just once — the 13 against Australia in Guwahati where the entire team folded against Jason Behrendoff to be bowled out for 112.

Even though he is considered a finisher by trait, Dhoni, the batsman loves to get himself set at the crease and then go berserk. There could be days when his 20 -ball 10 at No 4 looks ugly and the critics come barging in to bash the former skipper. But the odds are heavily stacked in favour of Dhoni performing better if he is given more time in the middle. After all, he averages a whopping 61.00 at that position in T20Is, a stark contrast to his career average of 36.66.

Even more noteworthy is that his strike rate — for which he is often criticised — shoots up to 151.55 when batting at No 4. This again, is a colossal swell from his career strike rate of 124.52.

India could overlook the obvious, give Dhoni a one-off stint at No 4 and then sit and ponder who might be the best fit. The answer could well be staring at them.