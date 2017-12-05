India vs Sri Lanka: Islanders need to show grit and determination in search of a positive result

Sri Lanka have gone through ups and downs on a regular basis in the past few years. Monday was no different. The senior duo of Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal finally stepped up to provide some respite and relief. The pair added 181 runs for the fourth wicket to breathe some life in a drab display so far. Mathews was scratchy to start off but then settled in well. The need of the hour was application. Something they were craving for, something they desperately needed. They needed big partnerships. Mathews and Chandimal provided one, but, then it again went bust.

Mathews departed for 111 and there was still plenty of work to be done. Chandimal held one end strong and added 61 with Samarawickrama, but they needed another humongous stand, one which could take them closer to the Indian total. The departure of Samarawickrama (33) saw a mini collapse and Sri Lanka lost their next four wickets for 26 runs. The inexperience was on display and after a brief fight, they are again staring down the barrel.

Chandimal is still unbeaten on 147 but has just Lakshan Sandakan to provide him the support. The skipper would look to add as many crucial runs as possible, and look to frustrate the Indians in the morning of Day Four. Time has become a crucial factor in this game. Chandimal and Sandakan need to go step by step and reduce the trail as much as possible.

The bowlers then need to get on to the field and bowl their heart out. India will look for quick runs and this is where either they can look out for quick wickets. The fourth and fifth day pitches will assist turn and anything over 300 will be a mammoth task, almost improbable.

India will look to put Sri Lanka into bat on the fourth day itself and this is where the rest of the batsmen will need to step up big time and deliver. It's not just the seniors but the youngsters too who need to put their hands up. They need to put on a much better display against the spinners, something which they have been lacking of late. Sri Lanka are hanging on tenterhooks and it would require a miracle to recover from this position. The only way forward would be to show true grit and determination in search of a positive result. It will require a lot of heart, yes they are battered, but this is where their real mettle will be tested and they would look to make a statement to the world.