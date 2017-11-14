First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NZ in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 07, 2017
IND Vs NZ
India beat New Zealand by 6 runs
NZ in IND | 2nd T20I Nov 04, 2017
IND Vs NZ
New Zealand beat India by 40 runs
SL in IND | 16 Nov 2017
IND vs SL
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
The Ashes | 23 Nov 2017
AUS vs ENG
Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Sri Lanka: India coach Ravi Shastri slams MS Dhoni's critics, says they should look at their own careers first

Ravi Shastri extended unflinching support to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, saying those commenting on the two-time World Cup winning former skipper should look back at their own careers.

PTI, Nov, 14 2017

Kolkata: India's chief coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday once again extended unflinching support to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, saying those commenting on the two-time World Cup winning former skipper should look back at their own careers.

A few former India players, including VVS Laxman and Ajit Agarkar, recently raised questions about Dhoni's T20I future, creating quite a storm in the country's cricketing circles.

Cricket - Sri Lanka v India - India Team's Practice Session - Pallekele, Sri Lanka - August 26, 2017 - India's MS Dhoni shows his bat to team's coach Ravi Shastri ahead of their third One Day International match against Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte - RC152F6C9F10

File photo of MS Dhoni and Ravi Shastri. Reuters

"People should look back at their career before commenting on Dhoni. The captain has a lot of cricket left in him and it is the duty of the team to back the legend," Shastri said.

Shastri was having a look at the bat autographed by the 2011 World Cup winning Indian team at the Fanattic Sports Museum.

The coach further said the culture of the current team is based on performance and quality.

"There is no one better than Dhoni on the field given his ability behind the wicket and with the bat and his presence of mind and sharpness on the field."

Shastri lauded the players' athleticism and said: "In terms of fielding this team is the very best in the world at the moment and that's something that separates this team from Indian teams of the past."

India will take on Sri Lanka in three Tests beginning with the Eden Gardens Test on 16 November, and this will be Shastri's first home Test series.

"This team always turns up on the park to win. We hope to win the series spread over one and half months before going to South Africa."

Hardik Pandya has been rested for the series and Shastri said: "This team is not about one particular individual, we lose together, we win together."

Earlier, accompanied by bowling coach Bharat Arun, Shastri spent about two hours admiring the Fanattic Sports Museum curated and set up by sports historian Boria Majumdar.

While taking a stance with Sir Donald Bradman's bat from 1948, the former all-rounder said: "The quality of the wood is such you can still play a few shots with it."

He compared Virat Kohli's bat with Sir Don's and donated his 2015 World Cup team directors' jersey and cap to the museum collection, and was particularly impressed with the Usain Bolt memorabilia.

Picking Bolt and Muhammad Ali as two of his personal favourites, Shastri said: "Every Indian cricketer should make a trip to the museum and enjoy the collection."

Arun, too, was impressed and said: "I would love youngsters training at the NCA to come to a place like this and absorb the cricket history.

Published Date: Nov 14, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 14, 2017

Also See


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 13: Here's what the doctor has to say about pre and post-natal care — Part 1

More Stories

See all