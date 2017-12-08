First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and IRE in UAE | 2nd ODI Dec 07, 2017
AFG Vs IRE
Ireland beat Afghanistan by 51 runs
ICC WCLC | Match 49 Dec 06, 2017
HK Vs PNG
Hong Kong beat Papua New Guinea by 23 runs
WI in NZ | 09 Dec 2017
NZ vs WI
Seddon Park, Hamilton
SL in IND | 10 Dec 2017
IND vs SL
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Sri Lanka: ICC to examine scheduling of smog-hit Delhi Test in February 2018 meeting

Medical experts are to examine whether India was right to hold a Test match against Sri Lanka during hazardous smog in New Delhi, the game's world governing body said Friday.

AFP, Dec, 08 2017

New Delhi: Medical experts are to examine whether India was right to hold a Test match against Sri Lanka during hazardous smog in New Delhi, the game's world governing body said Friday.

The controversy will also be discussed at an International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting in February.

Sri Lanka's players wear anti-pollution masks during the third Test against India. AP

Sri Lanka's players wear anti-pollution masks during the third Test against India. AP

"The ICC has noted the conditions in which the Delhi Test was played and has already requested the issue is considered by the medical committee for guidance should the situation arise in future," said an ICC statement.

Sri Lankan players wore masks while fielding during the match which ended in a draw on Wednesday. Bowlers from both sides were seen vomiting on the ground.

At its peak, concentrations of the smallest and most harmful pollution particles were at 18 times the World Health Organization's safe limit, according to the US embassy website.

The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India has already said New Delhi could be dropped from hosting internationals during its peak pollution season in November and December.

The ICC medical committee can make recommendations to the world body's executive on "any medical issues affecting international cricket".

It can also "evaluate" medical plans of countries hosting ICC sanctioned events.

The ICC statement said that the pollution "is likely to be discussed in February’s ICC meetings".

Published Date: Dec 08, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 08, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 17: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 1

More Stories

See all