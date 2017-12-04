India vs Sri Lanka: Hosts' top priority should be breaking Angelo Mathews-Dinesh Chandimal partnership on Day 3

India produced another clinical performance against Sri Lanka in Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla Ground on Sunday, further proof of the stark difference between the two Asian sides. On a day where the air pollution and the resultant smog threatened to halt second day's play, the visitors ended up scoring 131 runs for the loss of three wickets at stumps, still a gigantic 406 run behind India's first innings total of 536.

Resuming from the overnight score of 371 for four, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma continued their onslaught, recreating their legendary ODI partnerships, on the way stitching second successive century stand between the duo.

While Rohit got out to Lakshan Sandakan on the last ball before lunch, Kohli continued his aggressive strokeplay, notching up the second double of the series with a pull in front of square.

It was in the second session of the day that the Sri Lankan players started complaining of difficulty in breathing due to the pollution levels in Delhi. After one such break, Sandakan sent back captain Kohli on 243, and soon India declared their innings.

India managed to grab three wickets in the 44 overs of play that was possible in the remainder, with Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, and Ravindra Jadeja taking a wicket each.

Sri Lanka's experienced duo of Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal then stuck in for a 57-run stand, arresting the flow of wicket for the visitors.

On Day 3, India would want to send the duo of Mathews and Chandimal back to the pavilion as soon as possible.

Mathews particularly looked at comfort against Ravichandran Ashwin, and the Tamil Nadu spinner would aim to come back strongly against the former Sri Lanka captain on Monday.

Chandimal too, is a dangerous batsmen, and if he get past the first session on the third day, India could be in some trouble, and they would do well to remember his knock in Galle in 2015, where he turned around a similar situation.

India'a pace bowlers – Shami and Ishant had a good day. Ishant, in particular, showing signs of returning to his best. A similar display from them would go a long way in helping the hosts get closer to winning the Test and thus, the series.

The best-case scenario for India would be to bowl out Sri Lanka as cheaply as possible, and be ready to enforce a follow-on if the opportunity presents itself.