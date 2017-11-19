First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NZ in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 07, 2017
IND Vs NZ
India beat New Zealand by 6 runs
NZ in IND | 2nd T20I Nov 04, 2017
IND Vs NZ
New Zealand beat India by 40 runs
The Ashes | 23 Nov 2017
AUS vs ENG
Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane
SL in IND | 24 Nov 2017
IND vs SL
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Sri Lanka: Hosts need to dismiss Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella early to bounce back in Kolkata Test

India need to prevent the overnight pair of Dinesh Chandimal and Niroshan Dickwella from cementing a partnership on Day 4 if they are to wrest the control back from Sri Lanka.

FirstCricket Staff, Nov, 18 2017

Three days have gone by since the first Test between India and Sri Lanka at Kolkata's Eden Gardens began. The narrative in the match however, has largely remained consistent.

File image of Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal. AP

File image of Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal. AP

The Lankans, who earlier pulled off an unlikely 2-0 Test series sweep over Pakistan in the UAE, have continued putting up a strong show in the five-day format as they continue to dominate the Virat Kohli-led India in what has been a rain-affected game so far.

After skittling the Indians out for a modest 172, which could have been a more embarrassing total had it not been for the fight put up by the hosts' lower-order, the Lankan batting order rallied to put up a strong first innings reply, reaching a score of 165 for 4 before the umpires were forced to call for stumps well before the scheduled time due to poor light.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar got the hosts the early breakthroughs when he sent openers Dimuth Karunaratne (8) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (23) back to the pavilion with the islanders losing their first two wickets with just 34 on board.

However, the reliable pair of Lahiru Thirimanne and Angelo Mathews weathered the storm for the visitors rather skilfully, stitching a 99-run stand that helped bring them back on their feet and set themselves up for a sizeable first innings lead.

Both batsmen brought up their half-centuries in the process, with Mathews making a nice comeback into the side after recovering from a calf injury that has condemned him to restrict his on-field skills to just batting.

With captain Dinesh Chandimal and wicket-keeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella at the crease at stumps, both yet to get settled at the crease, one might predict a score easily in excess of 250 under the current circumstances.

The Indian attack however, need to go back in time and revisit the Sri Lanka tour from August, in which they seemed to trigger Sri Lankan batting collapses at will to turn the tide in their favour. While the Lankans appear a much-improved side since that disastrous series, one can never rule out the power of an early breakthrough — the very thing that the Indians need in the morning session of the fourth day.

Given that there isn't much batting experience in the ranks beyond Chandimal and Dickwella (though Dilruwan Perera has had his moments), it will be imperative for the Indian bowlers to get rid of the overnight batsmen without letting them solidify their partnership and thereby shift the momentum.

The Indian attack is world-class in their own backyard after all. They just need to stay patient and stick to their plans, and wait for that one stroke of luck for everything to fall into place.

Published Date: Nov 19, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 18, 2017

Also See


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 13: Here's what the doctor has to say about pre and post-natal care — Part 1

More Stories

See all